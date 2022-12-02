Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge may not take Yankees out of running for ace; Phillies meeting with star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Yankees’ Free Agent Zack Britton Seeking One-Year Deal
Zack Britton is enjoying a normal offseason after his comeback from Tommy John surgery lasted just three games in 2022. A longtime member of the New York Yankees’ bullpen, the left-hander is now a free agent.
Yardbarker
Orioles Executive Comments On The 2023 Plans
After a 110-loss season in 2021, expectations were low for the Baltimore Orioles. But out of nowhere, the team found its way back into contention for the first time since 2016. Even after dealing away Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez at the trade deadline, the Orioles kept their heads above...
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
MLB
11 teams that should make noise at Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings are back in San Diego this week, the first time since 2019 that the event is being held in person. We know the players who will dominate headlines, namely Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander. But which teams will be the most active as roster-building for 2023 and beyond starts to take shape?
MLB
What's next for Mets with deGrom gone?
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger now, having shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a five-year contract worth a reported $185 million. In the end, according to sources, the Mets did not even put a best-and-final offer in front of their former ace. So how do...
MLB
Who could the Cubs target for first base?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Cubs looked like a logical landing spot for free agent José Abreu this offseason, given their need for offense, the hole at first base, his familiarity with and history in Chicago and the balance between adding to a position that has a prospect coming soon in Matt Mervis. Then, Abreu signed with the Astros.
MLB
With Eflin said to be gone, Phils' rotation plans adjust
PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Eflin stood next to his good friend Aaron Nola in a quiet Phillies clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 5. The Phillies had just lost the World Series to the Astros, and the two longtime teammates tried to sum up the club’s unexpected run to a National League pennant.
MLB
The Rangers got their ace. What's next?
ARLINGTON -- If this offseason had a movie title, it might be something like “The Curious Case of the Texas Rangers and the Pursuit of an Ace.”. Texas got its ace on Friday, when the club agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal with right-hander Jacob deGrom ahead of this year’s Winter Meetings. Despite deGrom’s injury history, the Rangers believe he is the guy to lead the rotation into the next window of contention, for 2023 and beyond.
MLB
What's next for Rays after Eflin signing?
ST. PETERSBURG -- After a relatively quiet month, the offseason has kicked into another gear as the entire baseball industry prepares to descend upon San Diego for the Winter Meetings. The Rays still haven’t addressed their biggest need for a left-handed bat to balance and improve their lineup, but they’ve...
MLB
Are the Phillies about to sign an elite shortstop?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jacob deGrom did the Phillies a couple of favors Friday night. First, he agreed to a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers, striking...
MLB
How the Cardinals might approach free agency
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After packing 3.3 million people into Busch Stadium last season and being assured that the payroll will grow in 2023, Cardinals fans are likely dreaming of a Christmas that will bring them Willson Contreras catching Justin Verlander while being backed up at shortstop by Trea Turner.
MLB
Does Swanson, Anthopoulos convo make reunion more likely?
SAN DIEGO -- Alex Anthopoulos had a tremendous relationship with Freddie Freeman, and his bond with Dansby Swanson grew even stronger this past summer. But like with Freeman last winter, the Braves' president of baseball operations has tackled the challenge of removing emotions from decisions that could positively or negatively impact the organization for many years to come.
MLB
These are the FAs most likely to sign at Winter Meetings
The last time the baseball world gathered in person for the Winter Meetings, the three biggest free agents on the market came off the board on three successive days. This week marks the first time since 2019 that the event will be held in person, and like that eventful week three years ago -- which, coincidentally, also took place in downtown San Diego -- we could be in for some big-time signings to set the tone for the coming weeks.
MLB
Here's what separates MLB's Draft lottery from the rest
Followers of the NBA or NHL are familiar with the concept of the Draft lottery that is about to debut in MLB. But baseball’s lottery includes anti-tanking measures that go beyond anything we’ve seen in the other major professional sports. MLB’s inaugural Draft lottery will be held at...
MLB
Here are 8 can't-miss Winter Meetings predictions
The Winter Meetings return Sunday to the place they last left, just as the Hot Stove gets hopping. San Diego will be the scene of the 2022 Winter Meetings, same as it was when this event was last held, pre-pandemic, in 2019. That year, the Meetings were especially active, with Stephen Strasburg (Nationals) and Gerrit Cole (Yankees) agreeing to record-setting pitching contracts on consecutive days, the Angels signing Anthony Rendon and the Phillies signing Zack Wheeler, among other moves.
MLB
3 free-agent targets that make sense for Crew
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Winter Meetings after two years away. MLB.com and the rest of the baseball world will gather next week for the...
