ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

$15K grant to help fund wetland project

A $15,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help fund the transformation of a 7-acre plot of wetland into an educational greenspace at Shamrock Springs Elementary School. The grant, which was awarded to the Westfield Education Foundation, will support the building of a wetland project known as the Shamrock...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield outlines next steps for Grand Park

The City of Westfield plans to conduct interviews with seven entities who submitted bids for the Grand Park Sports Campus with the hopes of having someone identified by March of next year. That information from Jeremy Lollar, chief of staff for the city of Westfield, was shared with the city’s...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Local hospital warns flu is surging in kids and adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fall turns to winter, the illnesses doctors tend to see during colder weather, including the flu, are surging in central Indiana. Dr. Jen Barker, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, says several illnesses are hitting at the same time, sending many kids and adults to local emergency rooms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Helm House in Rushville awarded historic renovation grant

Rushville's Dr. Jefferson Helm House is one of 10 properties were awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program must be at least 50 years old...
RUSHVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Farming tech ideas: Makerspace at Westfield High School allows students to explore computer coding, 3D printers, music lab

A makerspace at Westfield High School is allowing students to tap into their creative sides through an elective course. The makerspace, known as The Idea Farm, is housed on the first floor at the high school and gives students an opportunity to explore 3D printing, computer coding, textiles, woodworking and other areas such as a music lab, said Joel Bruns, innovation specialist at WHS.
WESTFIELD, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Keen to run for Westfield council seat

A former superintendent for Westfield Washington Schools plans to seek the District 1 city council seat that he once held. Mark Keen, who previously served as the city council District 1 representative from 2016 to 2019, has launched his bid for the seat currently occupied by Scott Willis, who is running for mayor.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business

An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Holidays in Carmel celebrates season

The annual Holidays in Carmel event took place Nov. 19 at Carter Green adjacent to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. The event included performances, a visit from Santa and a tree lighting at dusk. (Photos by Edward Redd)
CARMEL, IN
CNN

Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old

An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy