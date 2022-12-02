Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
Flu activity level reaches very high in Indiana
The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Current Publishing
$15K grant to help fund wetland project
A $15,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help fund the transformation of a 7-acre plot of wetland into an educational greenspace at Shamrock Springs Elementary School. The grant, which was awarded to the Westfield Education Foundation, will support the building of a wetland project known as the Shamrock...
Current Publishing
Westfield outlines next steps for Grand Park
The City of Westfield plans to conduct interviews with seven entities who submitted bids for the Grand Park Sports Campus with the hopes of having someone identified by March of next year. That information from Jeremy Lollar, chief of staff for the city of Westfield, was shared with the city’s...
FedEx Supply location permanently closing terminating 179 employees on west side
FedEx Supply Chain, Inc issued a release that stated it will be discontinuing its management and operation of the facility located at 225 Transfer Drive, which currently employs 179 employees.
WISH-TV
Local hospital warns flu is surging in kids and adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fall turns to winter, the illnesses doctors tend to see during colder weather, including the flu, are surging in central Indiana. Dr. Jen Barker, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, says several illnesses are hitting at the same time, sending many kids and adults to local emergency rooms.
shelbycountypost.com
Helm House in Rushville awarded historic renovation grant
Rushville's Dr. Jefferson Helm House is one of 10 properties were awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program must be at least 50 years old...
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
Current Publishing
The greatest gift: After years of medical setbacks, mom of 5 finds strength in blessing others
For Jill Olecki, losing both of her legs wasn’t nearly the most difficult challenge she faced in the last three years. Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, months she doesn’t remember, a totaled van and two amputations, the mother of five said being away from her children was the hardest battle to face.
Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
Sewer system cutting off downtown plant after pollution violations
A facility that has been blamed for foul odors that sometimes permeate a near-southside neighborhood has been ordered to stop flushing its industrial waste into the city's sewage system.
Current Publishing
Farming tech ideas: Makerspace at Westfield High School allows students to explore computer coding, 3D printers, music lab
A makerspace at Westfield High School is allowing students to tap into their creative sides through an elective course. The makerspace, known as The Idea Farm, is housed on the first floor at the high school and gives students an opportunity to explore 3D printing, computer coding, textiles, woodworking and other areas such as a music lab, said Joel Bruns, innovation specialist at WHS.
WISH-TV
Gay men at double the risk of inflammatory bowel disease than straight men
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study published in the medical journal Gut, gay men are twice as likely to suffer from inflammatory bowel disease compared to straight men. Inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, is diagnosed based on symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. Examples...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Current Publishing
Keen to run for Westfield council seat
A former superintendent for Westfield Washington Schools plans to seek the District 1 city council seat that he once held. Mark Keen, who previously served as the city council District 1 representative from 2016 to 2019, has launched his bid for the seat currently occupied by Scott Willis, who is running for mayor.
Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020
The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and […]
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Holidays in Carmel celebrates season
The annual Holidays in Carmel event took place Nov. 19 at Carter Green adjacent to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. The event included performances, a visit from Santa and a tree lighting at dusk. (Photos by Edward Redd)
Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old
An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
