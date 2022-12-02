Read full article on original website
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, sources tell 247Sports. Uiagalelei was the Tigers’ starting quarterback for every game the last two years, but was pulled on Saturday in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik during their 39-10 ACC championship win over North Carolina.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on a zoom press conference Sunday afternoon to discuss playing Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Swinney discussed the latest with his Tigers, his perception of the Vols from afar and playing in the prestigious bowl game. Here's everything Swinney had to say about facing the Vols.
CHARLOTTE --- After the past two weeks, expectations weren’t high for North Carolina against a team that was better across the board, but even by those standards, this was an absolute drubbing with the Clemson Tigers beating the Tar Heels in the ACC Championship by a final score of 39-10. The cold hard truth is that North Carolina starts practically every game at a coaching disadvantage. It’s why App State scored 40 points in a single quarter, why Georgia Tech and NC State could come into Chapel Hill and win with quarterbacks that no one had ever heard of, or why they don’t even look competitive when up against a team that has out-recruited them. Getting out-coached in losses has been a constant. The difference in the wins and the losses is that Drake Maye’s performances couldn’t bail them out.
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs entered the season with one of the deepest position groups in the country at tight end, and through 12 games Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington have made their share of big plays. The tight end duo’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by SEC Network’s Tim Tebow, who gave his perspective on these Bulldogs on Friday.
