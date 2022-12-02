ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Voters head to the polls for Georgia's runoff election

The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88

A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
