Cincinnati to hire Scott Satterfield as next head football coach
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is set to hire University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the next Bearcat football coach. An introductory press conference is expected to be held at 1 p.m. Monday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Report: Bearcats Hiring Head Football Coach From Rival School
Cincinnati has found its successor for Luke Fickell.
Ben Minich on In-Home Visit, Early Enrollment & More
On Saturday, Irish Illustrated reconnected with Notre Dame commit Ben Minich. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and an assistant coach stopped by his home in Cincinnati on Friday. This came a week after Minich wrapped up his senior season in a semifinal loss to a program that features another athlete committed to Notre Dame.
Huggins Extremely Unhappy With Player Effort and Performance in Loss
Cincinnati, Ohio – The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell apart late to lose to Xavier (6-3), 84-74 in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge. Following the game, head coach Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with his team’s performance, particularly late in the second half. Here’s what Coach Huggins had to say after the loss:
Report: UC Guard Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot, Bryant Missing Six Players
The Bearcats face the Bulldogs at noon ET on Sunday.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame
Cincinnati - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell to the Xavier Musketeers (5-3) 84-74 Saturday night. Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers' performance, defensive effort and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
WVU’s Updated Computer Rankings After Xavier Loss
Following an 84-74 loss to Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday, West Virginia’s rankings have been updated. Surprisingly some of the computers have moved WVU up. WVU sits at 6-2 with losses to Purdue and Xavier. West Virginia has impressive blowout wins over Florida and Xavier but is still looking for their first quad-1 win of the season. UAB comes to Morgantown next Saturday, which will be WVU’s next quad-2 game.
Report: Deion Sanders Leveraging Interested Schools Against Each Other
Primetime is making sure he has as much influence as possible at his new coaching home.
Ginn and Glenville finally capture OHSAA title
CANTON, Ohio — For the first time in the 51-year history of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff tournament a Cleveland Metropolitan School has won a state title. Glenville earned that accolade by defeating Wyoming 26-6 to capture the Division IV crown. What You Need To Know.
43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati
On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Glenville vs. Cincinnati Wyoming: OHSAA football Division IV state championship live scores, updates and highlights
Beechwood wins third straight KHSAA 2A state championship
Beechwood defeated Mayfield 14-13 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A state football championship at Kroger Field Friday night.
Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys win rivalry game
County rivals Simon Kenton and Dixie Heights met seeking their first win of the season. The Pioneers (1-1) built the lead in the first half and held off the host Colonels (0-2), 50-42. Both teams tried to be balanced offensively. Junior guard Travis Krohman and senior center Gabe Dynes led...
Flashback: The Who Tragedy In Cincinatti
It was 43 years ago Saturday (December 3rd, 1979) that 11 fans died in a stampede while entering the Who‘s concert at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum. The tragedy — which all but eradicated festival concert seating for nearly two decades — happened when thousands of fans who were lined up outside the venue to make a mad dash for the stage upon the arena opening, rushed through only a few doors opened by the venue, flooding the lobby area, leaving nearly a dozen fans dead in their wake.
New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide
On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
Findlay Market Holiday Market brings holiday cheer to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — With 20 shopping days left in the Christmas holiday season, Findlay market merchants are ringing up the holiday cheer. Shopping small and shopping local takes on a special meaning in the heart of the city. For merchants, it means a final boost for the year. For customers, it’s a chance to share a unique and personal retail experience. Sam Gordon of Bee Haven says the market has a unique energy.
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
