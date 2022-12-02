ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Biden greets Prince William at JFK Library in Boston

By Brett Samuels
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMbhM_0jVcYjGs00

President Biden on Friday greeted the United Kingdom’s Prince William in Boston, where the president is attending a fundraiser and the prince was in town for a ceremony focused on climate change.

The two men spoke briefly outside of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before going inside for a private conversation.

“Where’s your top coat?” Biden asked as William approached without a jacket on a windy and chilly day.

William commented on the “spectacular setting” as the library overlooked the bay, but the two otherwise spoke out of earshot of reporters.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she expected that Biden and the royal couple would discuss “their shared climate goals, prioritization of mental health issues and decreasing the burden of the disease.”

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Boston on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the U.S. to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. William founded the Earthshot Prize, which rewards solutions to climate issues.

Prior to meeting with Biden, the royal couple had met with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on Wednesday and attended a Boston Celtics game. The two also met at the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy, the former president’s daughter and the U.S. ambassador to Australia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.” […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Arizona certifies 2022 election results amid threat of more GOP challenges

Arizona officials certified the state’s vote canvass on Monday, officially declaring winners in the high-profile gubernatorial and Senate races, among other contests, as GOP figures vow to fight the election results in court. The once low-profile certification process turned into a fierce battle between election officials, Republican candidates and some county boards as the GOP seized on […]
ARIZONA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law enforcement

Lingering divisions from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot were on full display Tuesday when legislative leaders presented the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement personnel who protected the Capitol during last year’s attack. In a moment that drew widespread attention, family members of former Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick — who died one day after […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTWO/WAWV

Paul Pelosi makes first DC appearance since attack

Paul Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday wearing a hat and a single glove, in his first appearance in Washington, D.C., since he was attacked at home in late October. The 82-year-old husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was attacked in the pair’s California residence by a suspect allegedly searching for the lawmaker. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTWO/WAWV

Hawley presses Blinken to prioritize arming Taiwan over Ukraine

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to prioritize sending arms to Taiwan to defend itself against China over helping Ukraine hold off the Russian invasion, arguing that the former is more important to U.S. national security interests.  Hawley said in a letter to Blinken that arms transfers to Ukraine […]
WTWO/WAWV

McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of […]
WTWO/WAWV

John Bolton ‘going to seriously consider’ challenging Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he’ll “seriously consider” challenging former President Trump for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024 if other potential candidates don’t step in to decry his former boss and stop him from taking office again.  “We’ve got perhaps a dozen or more potential presidential candidates looking to 2024. […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Chuck Todd talks ‘Meet the Press’s’ future as TV’s longest-running show marks 75th anniversary

“Meet the Press” is marking a milestone 75 years in the making. The NBC Sunday morning show — the longest-running TV program in history — celebrated its 75th anniversary with a bash at the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery in Washington on Monday. Chuck Todd, the show’s moderator since 2014, told a packed crowd of lawmakers, journalists, and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTWO/WAWV

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. Detectives located the truck on I-70 at mile marker […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

White House calls on GOP lawmakers to reject Trump’s Constitution comments

The White House on Monday called on Republican lawmakers in Congress to reject former President Trump’s rhetoric saying parts of the Constitution should be disregarded to allow him to return to power.  “Every President and every member of Congress swears to ‘defend’ the Constitution of the United States,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates […]
WTWO/WAWV

Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is escalating and doubling down on several pledges about how we would run the lower chamber next year as he tries to beat back opposition from a handful of House Republicans who threaten to derail his Speakership bid. Over the weekend, he warned that any delay in Republicans taking […]
WTWO/WAWV

Schumer open to reforming tech liability protections amid rising hate speech on Twitter

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Tuesday that he is open to revising Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in response to rising hate speech on Twitter directed at Black and Jewish Americans.  Section 230 grants social media platforms such as Twitter protection from legal liability for offensive, wrongful or damaging content […]
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy