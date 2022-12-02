ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins celebrating Christmas in full force

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After nearly three years of pandemic precautions, the city of Warner Robins is back in full force, bringing with them, many traditional Christmas activities to complete the rest of the year. The city celebrated its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 17th, and on...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Special Counsel appointed by Cordele Commission in possible Deriso removal hearing

CORDELE, Ga. -- Following multiple attempts to remove the City of Cordele's Commission Chair from office, a special counsel has been put in place in order to move the proceedings forward. Deriso Hearing by WFXL_News on Scribd. Joshua Deriso has faced multiple petitions for removal over the past year and...
wgxa.tv

Flooding votes for the MWA's runoff election

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The votes will be flooding in tomorrow for the Macon Water Authority's (MWA) newest board member between Lindsay Holliday and Desmond Brown. The MWA has been in the public eye for the past few months with their former President Joey Leverette resigning seemingly spontaneously and a grand jury investigation into alleged illegal meetings held by board members.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

WRPD looking for armed suspects, schools on cautionary lockdown

UPDATE: 12:07 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police have released a statement better detailing the events that led to a code yellow lockdown at the surrounding schools. Just before 11:00 on Monday morning, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevy Camaro for not displaying a Georgia tag.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

More Cherry Blossoms planted in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Leaders of Macon-Bibb and the Parks and Beautification Department celebrated the planting of six Cherry Blossom trees in Carolyn Crayton Park on Monday. The event is an ongoing effort to keep the city and park clean as well as beautiful. Executive Director of Keep Macon Beautiful,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

13 indicted in Central Georgia meth, heroin trafficking conspiracy

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A newly unsealed federal indictment charges 13 people in connection to a drug-running conspiracy in Laurens and surrounding Counties. The indictment, following a three-year investigation, charges the defendants with participating in distributing large amounts of meth and heroin in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington Counties and surrounding areas.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One arrested in connection to Perry Housing Authority shooting

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in a shooting that took place at the Perry Housing Authority last month. On November 12th, Perry Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the Housing Authority and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Patrol officers administered aid until the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.
wgxa.tv

Jill Scott is on 'The Way' to Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After her 20th Anniversary Tour was cut short in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jill Scott is back on the road to pick up where she left off with her Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 tour. "My band and I were so...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Missing Laurens County man found safe

UPDATE (4:08 P.M.) -- Dustin Gordon has been found safe, according to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean has put out a BOLO for a missing person, 36-year-old Dustin Gordon. He was last known to be heard from on December 1st. The...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man dead after Sunday morning wreck

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after a wreck Sunday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive just before 11 A.M. Sunday. Deputies say 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey, of Macon,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Busy week ahead for Mercer Bears basketball

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After a successful sock donation drive and a win against South Alabama on Sunday, Women's Head Coach Susie Gardner talked about Wednesday's upcoming game at UGA. Gardner says their main concern will be UGA's press offense and the Bears' preparedness going in but seems confident that...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon gas prices continue downward trend

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Good news for motorists ahead of holiday travel this season; average gas prices have dropped a further nine cents to an average price-per-gallon of $2.82 in Macon and could drop even further as we head into the holidays. Looking at previous prices, a month ago was...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy