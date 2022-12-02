Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
wgxa.tv
"O'Tis The Season" raises funds for Otis Redding Foundation to teach music and arts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) – The Otis Redding Foundation continued its end-of-the-year holiday tradition with a fundraiser this weekend to support student music and art programs. Students and coaches showcased their talents in the “O’Tis The Season” program Saturday night at the Capitol Theatre in Macon. The...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins celebrating Christmas in full force
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After nearly three years of pandemic precautions, the city of Warner Robins is back in full force, bringing with them, many traditional Christmas activities to complete the rest of the year. The city celebrated its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 17th, and on...
wgxa.tv
Special Counsel appointed by Cordele Commission in possible Deriso removal hearing
CORDELE, Ga. -- Following multiple attempts to remove the City of Cordele's Commission Chair from office, a special counsel has been put in place in order to move the proceedings forward. Deriso Hearing by WFXL_News on Scribd. Joshua Deriso has faced multiple petitions for removal over the past year and...
wgxa.tv
Flooding votes for the MWA's runoff election
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The votes will be flooding in tomorrow for the Macon Water Authority's (MWA) newest board member between Lindsay Holliday and Desmond Brown. The MWA has been in the public eye for the past few months with their former President Joey Leverette resigning seemingly spontaneously and a grand jury investigation into alleged illegal meetings held by board members.
wgxa.tv
WRPD looking for armed suspects, schools on cautionary lockdown
UPDATE: 12:07 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police have released a statement better detailing the events that led to a code yellow lockdown at the surrounding schools. Just before 11:00 on Monday morning, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevy Camaro for not displaying a Georgia tag.
wgxa.tv
More Cherry Blossoms planted in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Leaders of Macon-Bibb and the Parks and Beautification Department celebrated the planting of six Cherry Blossom trees in Carolyn Crayton Park on Monday. The event is an ongoing effort to keep the city and park clean as well as beautiful. Executive Director of Keep Macon Beautiful,...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Schools and Mercer Bears Basketball team up for Education Day
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After a narrow loss to Kennesaw State, their first at-home loss of the season, the Mercer Bears tipped off against Middle Georgia State for their second consecutive game at Hawkins Arena as Mercer Athletics and the Bibb County School District teamed up for Education Day. “This...
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
wgxa.tv
13 indicted in Central Georgia meth, heroin trafficking conspiracy
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A newly unsealed federal indictment charges 13 people in connection to a drug-running conspiracy in Laurens and surrounding Counties. The indictment, following a three-year investigation, charges the defendants with participating in distributing large amounts of meth and heroin in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington Counties and surrounding areas.
wgxa.tv
One arrested in connection to Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in a shooting that took place at the Perry Housing Authority last month. On November 12th, Perry Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the Housing Authority and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Patrol officers administered aid until the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.
wgxa.tv
Jill Scott is on 'The Way' to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After her 20th Anniversary Tour was cut short in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jill Scott is back on the road to pick up where she left off with her Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 tour. "My band and I were so...
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Missing Laurens County man found safe
UPDATE (4:08 P.M.) -- Dustin Gordon has been found safe, according to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean has put out a BOLO for a missing person, 36-year-old Dustin Gordon. He was last known to be heard from on December 1st. The...
wgxa.tv
Macon man dead after Sunday morning wreck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after a wreck Sunday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive just before 11 A.M. Sunday. Deputies say 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey, of Macon,...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
wgxa.tv
Police: Man tries to rob Warner Robins restaurant, dies after shootout
UPDATE (3:38 P.M.) -- The Warner Robins Police Department have issued a release stating that the shooting at American Philly and Wings on Monday night is being investigated as robbery and a self-defense homicide. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead in Houston County after police say they...
wgxa.tv
Kountry Wayne comes 'Straight Out the Mud' and makes his way to the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Help is On the Way - That's the name of Kountry Wayne's new comedy tour heading into Macon in April. Off the heels of last spring's Straight Out the Mud tour, where the charismatic comic was featured on the Netflix is a Joke Festival, he is bringing his brand of comedy to audiences in Macon on April 21st.
wgxa.tv
Busy week ahead for Mercer Bears basketball
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After a successful sock donation drive and a win against South Alabama on Sunday, Women's Head Coach Susie Gardner talked about Wednesday's upcoming game at UGA. Gardner says their main concern will be UGA's press offense and the Bears' preparedness going in but seems confident that...
wgxa.tv
Macon gas prices continue downward trend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Good news for motorists ahead of holiday travel this season; average gas prices have dropped a further nine cents to an average price-per-gallon of $2.82 in Macon and could drop even further as we head into the holidays. Looking at previous prices, a month ago was...
Comments / 0