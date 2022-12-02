Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
KSLTV
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa
MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
kjzz.com
'He died happy,' says family after toymaker killed on pre-Christmas toy run
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A retired roofer-turned-toymaker was on a pre-Christmas run to give away handmade toys when he died in a crash near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway. "If he met you for two seconds, or two hours, or your whole life, he was going to bring...
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
murrayjournal.com
100 children get clothes shopping gift for winter
Christmas came early to 100 kids from the Murray School District. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Ken Garff Automotive employees partnered with Reach Out Today to bus in 100 kids from Title I schools and take them on a shopping spree at Kohl’s. Each student came with a list of...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
byuiscroll.org
Shirley Weekes: Perfection without the pressure
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m., Shirley Weekes, the student accounts coordinator, will give her devotional address in the BYU-Idaho Center. She will focus her message on the significance of striving for perfection, but not letting the pressure of it get the best of you. “A lot of us...
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
KSLTV
Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday’s snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they’ll never forget. A Lehi mom stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place.
murrayjournal.com
Murray schoolchildren discover their community’s history while learning about Utah
During his class visit to the Murray Museum, Grant Elementary fourth-grader Konnor Boddy learned how pioneers came to the area with handcarts, got water from Little Cottonwood Creek for their crops and traded their supplies with each other. “I learned the kids worked as hard as the grown-ups,” he said....
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
Car slides into Park City building
Park City and Summit county respond Saturday night to an accident where a car left the road and slid on its side into a building
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
murrayjournal.com
Ghosts of Murray’s Christmas shopping past
While New York City has the flagship Macy’s store, complete with Santa and Thanksgiving parade, and Salt Lake City has the candy-decorated windows in the Gateway Mall (née ZCMI), Murray too has had its stores that left indelible Christmas memories. While Murray has had Fashion Place Mall, complete...
Gephardt Daily
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
