KSLTV

Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
KSLTV

Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
KSLTV

Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
murrayjournal.com

100 children get clothes shopping gift for winter

Christmas came early to 100 kids from the Murray School District. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Ken Garff Automotive employees partnered with Reach Out Today to bus in 100 kids from Title I schools and take them on a shopping spree at Kohl’s. Each student came with a list of...
byuiscroll.org

Shirley Weekes: Perfection without the pressure

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m., Shirley Weekes, the student accounts coordinator, will give her devotional address in the BYU-Idaho Center. She will focus her message on the significance of striving for perfection, but not letting the pressure of it get the best of you. “A lot of us...
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
KSLTV

Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday’s snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they’ll never forget. A Lehi mom stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place.
murrayjournal.com

Murray schoolchildren discover their community’s history while learning about Utah

During his class visit to the Murray Museum, Grant Elementary fourth-grader Konnor Boddy learned how pioneers came to the area with handcarts, got water from Little Cottonwood Creek for their crops and traded their supplies with each other. “I learned the kids worked as hard as the grown-ups,” he said....
kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
Gephardt Daily

Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
murrayjournal.com

Ghosts of Murray’s Christmas shopping past

While New York City has the flagship Macy’s store, complete with Santa and Thanksgiving parade, and Salt Lake City has the candy-decorated windows in the Gateway Mall (née ZCMI), Murray too has had its stores that left indelible Christmas memories. While Murray has had Fashion Place Mall, complete...
Gephardt Daily

Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...

