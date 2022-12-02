ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles rule out DE Robert Quinn for Week 13 matchup vs. Titans with knee injury

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles were already going to be without C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Kidney) and after Friday’s practice, Robert Quinn was ruled out with a knee injury.

Quinn was a late addition to the injury report, appearing on the list with a knee injury and those 22 snaps will now likely fall to Patrick Johnson, Brandon Graham, or Josh Sweat.

Johnson (ankle). Zach Pascal (groin) and DeVonta Smith (groin) all logged full practices after being listed as limited during the week.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, whose 21-day practice window was opened this week, practiced in full on Friday and we’ll now wait to see if Philadelphia activates him to the 53-man roster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Eagles are saying after 35-10 win over Titans in Week 13

Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns, rushed for one, and the Eagles bullied the Titans on Sunday, earning a 35-10 win at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia contained Derrick Henry — who had 11 carries for 30 yards — and harassed Ryan Tannehill –who was sacked six times. The Titans (7-5) lost their second straight but still have a 2.5-game lead in the AFC South.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
