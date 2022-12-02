Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas City man "fired warning shot" that killed man
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
One dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70.. One person pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Two Longtime rural firefighters are honored
Two longtime Geary County rural firefighters are retiring. Cliff White and Mike Asbury were honored during the annual appreciation banquet for rural fighters. Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges noted that White is retiring after 35 years and Asbury after 22 years.
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release. The man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a...
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office searching for trailer stolen from Belvue, KS
BELVUE - According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, on November 28th, 2022, deputies responded to the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue on the report of a past theft of a trailer. The trailer was stolen at approximately 4:45 am on Sunday, November 27th, and was towed away...
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
Woman lost $800 in alleged gift card scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 2900 block of Princeton Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Community First Bank and a 50-year-old woman reported she...
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. WIND WILL BE WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. THERE WILL BE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY OF 19 TO 25 PERCENT. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
Festival of Trees continues at the Geary County Historical Society Museum
The Geary County Historical Society’s second annual Festival of trees is underway. Silent auction bidding is ongoing Tuesday-Saturday 1 to 4 p.m. and culminates with a Christmas mixer and final bidding event on Sunday December 4th from 6-8 p.m. Throughout the Festival of Trees, Kaw Theater cinnamon candy will...
Wildcats rally to defeat Wichita State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 17 points, Marquis Nowell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Kansas State had the last rally in a 55-50 victory over Wichita State. Gus Okafor’s 3-pointer gave Wichita State a 45-39 lead with 10:02 left to play, but the Shockers didn’t score again until Quincy Ballard made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:14 remaining. Kansas State (7-1) took a 49-46, but Ballard sank two free throws, Craig Porter Jr. buried a jumper and Wichita State (4-4) grabbed a 50-49 lead with 2:13 to go. Nowell sank 1 of 2 free throws to knot the score, then stole the ball and sank a 3-pointer with an assist from Desi Sills to put K-State up 53-50 with 54 seconds left.
Kansas State wins the Big 12 football championship
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0