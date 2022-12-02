ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dodgerblue.com

Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday

After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
Maine Campus

TWISH: Barry Bonds signs a record-breaking contract with the San Francisco Giants

On Dec. 6, 1992, Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder 28-year-old Barry Bonds signed a record-breaking deal at the time: a six-year, $43.75–million contract with the San Francisco Giants. This move not only reshaped the world of baseball but would also play a major factor years later in one of the biggest sports scandals of all time.
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers

The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...

