In the wake of airline deregulation in the late 1970s, American Airlines debuted a program known as AirPass. As Zach Griff wrote in an article for The Points Guy, the program “offered individuals and small businesses the ability to pre-purchase travel with American at fixed rates.” You might recall the story that circulated a few years ago about a business traveler who possessed an unlimited lifetime first-class ticket? There’s a connection there, though the unlimited passes were much more scarce.

22 HOURS AGO