Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies (SCS) is partnering with Coursera, an online learning platform, to offer a virtual Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies. The partnership, which was announced Nov. 17, is Georgetown’s first entirely online undergraduate degree. It aims to offer an affordable and flexible way for adults who want to work full time and cannot attend an educational institution in person to complete their degrees. Applications will open in early December 2022, and the program plans to accept 400 students before classes begin in the summer of 2023.

2 DAYS AGO