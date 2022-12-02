Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
South Carolina rallies to overtime win vs. Georgetown
Gregory "GG" Jackson II scored 22 points and Meechie Johnson added four 3-pointers to help visiting South Carolina rally to a 74-71 overtime win over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C. Tied at 71, Johnson canned a deep 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 25 seconds remaining in overtime....
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
247Sports
Why the Duke's Mayo Bowl picked Maryland, and why Mike Locksley wanted to play in it
Among the bowl games Maryland football had been linked to, there was little doubt that the Duke's Mayo Bowl was the most attractive, largely because of the location. Charlotte is about 400 miles from College Park, so it's a doable trip for fans and family. And then you have the link to Maryland's former conference home, the Atlantic Coast Conference.
KSNB Local4
Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
247Sports
Underwood wonders "what the hell Maryland fans want," Willard reacts to first taste of electric Xfinity Center
In a scene that will become familiar as long as Maryland basketball keeps playing at a high level, Xfinity Center was crowded and loud on Friday night, helping energize the Terps en route to a 71-66 win over No. 16 Illinois. With fans beginning to take notice of how good they are, it was the first big crowd of the season.
WJLA
High school football: Damascus wins Md. 3A State Title; Va. championship matchups now set
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you're a high school football player in the DMV and you take the field at any point in the month of December, it's a sign your season has gone exactly how you'd want it to. Just days after Quince Orchard High School took home...
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard wins second straight football championship
Montgomery County’s Quince Orchard High School won Maryland’s 4A state football championship on Thursday! The team’s head coach and quarterback spoke with FOX 5 about the big win.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Hoya
EDITORIAL: Reform Course Registration
Panic-inducing for some, euphoric for others and a rollercoaster for all, course registration manages to simultaneously overwhelm and reassure students. Recent updates to MyAccess, the platform that Georgetown University uses to conduct course registration, have made the process more streamlined and convenient. Nevertheless, problems in the system persist that must be addressed to ensure a smooth and accessible process for all students.
Hoya
Georgetown Partners with Coursera to Launch Virtual Undergraduate Degree
Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies (SCS) is partnering with Coursera, an online learning platform, to offer a virtual Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies. The partnership, which was announced Nov. 17, is Georgetown’s first entirely online undergraduate degree. It aims to offer an affordable and flexible way for adults who want to work full time and cannot attend an educational institution in person to complete their degrees. Applications will open in early December 2022, and the program plans to accept 400 students before classes begin in the summer of 2023.
Hoya
15 Georgetown Students Selected as 2023 Pelosi Scholars
The Paul F. Pelosi Scholars Initiative (PSI) awarded 15 scholarships for the summer of 2023 to Georgetown University School of Foreign Service (SFS) students for their scholastic and extracurricular achievements. PSI has recognized the work of 10 to 15 SFS sophomores and juniors who are interested in public service. The...
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
Baltimore Times
The ‘Wright’ Medicine for Treating Diabetes and other Diseases Baltimore Native To Open New Medical Practice
Baltimore native Dr. Letitia J. Wright has made it her “practice” to treat people with diabetes, COPD, and other diseases. The Seton Keough High School graduate’s medical career include working at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians’ East Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar. On Saturday, December 3, 2022,...
Democracy Was Tried And Failed, Thus Two D.C. Races Will Be Settled By A Game Of Chance
In a democracy, it is the people who decide who wins elections. But when the people can’t decide, we leave it up to total chance. Two races for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in D.C. remained tied after the D.C. Board of Elections certified the final results from the Nov. 8 general election on Wednesday, thus triggering the rare yet legally mandated “drawing of lots” to determine the ultimate winner.
Hoya
Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes
Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Community gathers to bid farewell to Maryland teen fatally shot while raking leaves
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
popville.com
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
Teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers working in East Baltimore were alerted to the shooting around 4:25 p.m., police said.They found the injured teenager in the 700 block of North Caroline Street, according to authorities.He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.The teenager is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood
WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:20 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found a woman inside of...
Comments / 0