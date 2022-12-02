Read full article on original website
What is Treacher Collins Syndrome? Ogden family opens their home to share their journey
Teacher Collins Syndrome (TCS) is a rare genetic disorder. You may be familiar with it if you’ve seen the 2017 film Wonder. For one Ogden family, TCS is not something they only see in the movies, it's something they live with every day.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
murrayjournal.com
Miss Murray 2023, Emma Robison, to promote serving others
In a first for the Miss Murray Scholarship Competition, a former Murray Little Miss has been named Miss Murray. Emma Robison was crowned Miss Murray 2023 on Oct. 23. Usually, the annual competition is held in the summer. This year, however, plans for the pageant were put on hold so that organizers could find a new director after the unexpected loss of Leesa Lloyd.
KSLTV
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa
MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
utahstories.com
A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.
Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
visitogden.com
WINTER LIKE A LOCAL IN OGDEN, UTAH
There are abundant resources all over the internet to help newcomers to winter outdoor recreation including avalanche forecasts and weather apps, layering suggestions, gear recommendations, etc. We’ve even compiled some of our own recommendations and links here. The information below can give visitors and newcomers to the Ogden area...
upr.org
Exploring 'Secret Salt Lake City' with Jeremy Pugh on Thursday's Access Utah
Where can you find a chunk of the Matterhorn enshrined at a Utah ski resort? What is the origin of Iosepa, the Hawaiian ghost town in the desert? And why is Utah called the Beehive State?. The book "Secret Salt Lake City" is a guide to the oddities, wonders, myths...
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
murrayjournal.com
Words, songs of gratitude by schoolchildren thank veterans
Schoolchildren across the Salt Lake Valley thanked veterans and active military personnel for their service through school programs featuring students singing patriotic songs or sharing special words in appreciation of their sacrifice and service. At many schools, it was the return of in-person assemblies after virtual celebrations or classroom programs....
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
kjzz.com
Considerable avalanche danger as next storm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The incoming storm isn't expected to be as severe as the past two for valley areas, but some higher elevations are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the next system moves into the state. As more snow falls on the layers from previous...
Riverton family honors child with Christmas tree
The Festival of Trees is underway, and for the first time in three years, it's an in-person event. The festival is a benefit event for Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, and the Ault family of Riverton has been donating a Christmas tree each year in honor of their son Tanner for six years now.
murrayjournal.com
100 children get clothes shopping gift for winter
Christmas came early to 100 kids from the Murray School District. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Ken Garff Automotive employees partnered with Reach Out Today to bus in 100 kids from Title I schools and take them on a shopping spree at Kohl’s. Each student came with a list of...
upr.org
Utah-based Myrin Ranch receives Leopold Conservation Award
The Myrin family was presented with a crystal trophy and $10,000 at the Utah Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting in Provo, Utah on Nov. 17. This award is given yearly to farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in recognition of their efforts in ecological benefits, resilience, leadership, innovation and going above and beyond what they need to do.
Kanab man charged with murder in death of woman near SLC nightclub
A Kanab man has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman during a fight in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20.
luxury-houses.net
A Meticulously Built Home with 5,300 SF of Light-filled Living Space in Kamas, Utah Seeking for $5.5 Million
3914 E Firestar Court Home in Kamas, Utah for Sale. 3914 E Firestar Court, Kamas, Utah is a stunning custom build located within the ”Whispering Hawk” neighborhood of the private, gated Talisker Club community, Tuhaye, and backing onto the emerald green 15th fairway of the award-winning Mark O’Meara designed championship golf course. This Home in Kamas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3914 E Firestar Court, please contact Steve McHenry (Phone: 435-731-7777) at BHHS Utah Properties – SV for full support and perfect service.
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
