ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
murrayjournal.com

Miss Murray 2023, Emma Robison, to promote serving others

In a first for the Miss Murray Scholarship Competition, a former Murray Little Miss has been named Miss Murray. Emma Robison was crowned Miss Murray 2023 on Oct. 23. Usually, the annual competition is held in the summer. This year, however, plans for the pageant were put on hold so that organizers could find a new director after the unexpected loss of Leesa Lloyd.
KSLTV

Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
utahstories.com

A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.

Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
visitogden.com

WINTER LIKE A LOCAL IN OGDEN, UTAH

There are abundant resources all over the internet to help newcomers to winter outdoor recreation including avalanche forecasts and weather apps, layering suggestions, gear recommendations, etc. We’ve even compiled some of our own recommendations and links here. The information below can give visitors and newcomers to the Ogden area...
murrayjournal.com

Words, songs of gratitude by schoolchildren thank veterans

Schoolchildren across the Salt Lake Valley thanked veterans and active military personnel for their service through school programs featuring students singing patriotic songs or sharing special words in appreciation of their sacrifice and service. At many schools, it was the return of in-person assemblies after virtual celebrations or classroom programs....
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
kjzz.com

Considerable avalanche danger as next storm arrives in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The incoming storm isn't expected to be as severe as the past two for valley areas, but some higher elevations are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the next system moves into the state. As more snow falls on the layers from previous...
ABC4

Riverton family honors child with Christmas tree

The Festival of Trees is underway, and for the first time in three years, it's an in-person event. The festival is a benefit event for Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, and the Ault family of Riverton has been donating a Christmas tree each year in honor of their son Tanner for six years now.
murrayjournal.com

100 children get clothes shopping gift for winter

Christmas came early to 100 kids from the Murray School District. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Ken Garff Automotive employees partnered with Reach Out Today to bus in 100 kids from Title I schools and take them on a shopping spree at Kohl’s. Each student came with a list of...
upr.org

Utah-based Myrin Ranch receives Leopold Conservation Award

The Myrin family was presented with a crystal trophy and $10,000 at the Utah Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting in Provo, Utah on Nov. 17. This award is given yearly to farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in recognition of their efforts in ecological benefits, resilience, leadership, innovation and going above and beyond what they need to do.
luxury-houses.net

A Meticulously Built Home with 5,300 SF of Light-filled Living Space in Kamas, Utah Seeking for $5.5 Million

3914 E Firestar Court Home in Kamas, Utah for Sale. 3914 E Firestar Court, Kamas, Utah is a stunning custom build located within the ”Whispering Hawk” neighborhood of the private, gated Talisker Club community, Tuhaye, and backing onto the emerald green 15th fairway of the award-winning Mark O’Meara designed championship golf course. This Home in Kamas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3914 E Firestar Court, please contact Steve McHenry (Phone: 435-731-7777) at BHHS Utah Properties – SV for full support and perfect service.
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy