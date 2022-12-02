Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
Robinhood CEO Unsure About FTX Founder’s Stake in Company
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s 7.6% stake in Robinhood is tied up in bankruptcy court. That’s according to Robinhood’s CEO, who told CNBC Tuesday (Dec. 6) that he’s not sure what Bankman-Fried (often referred to as “SBF”) will do with his shares. “I’m not surprised...
Payments Orchestration Helps Smaller Merchants Compete With eCommerce Giants
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Securities Laws Cover Crypto Trading
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher reportedly said new laws are not needed for cryptocurrency trading. “The laws already exist, and I think they’re just going to be implemented more strongly,” Sprecher said at a conference organized by Goldman Sachs Group, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 6). Intercontinental Exchange is...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
55% of SaaS Firms Now Use Spend Management Technology
To better track and manage non-payroll spend, companies need to upgrade their accounts payable functions. That’s no easy task. In the report “Improving Financial Performance: The Speed Of Spend Management System Adoption,” a PYMNTS and Airbase collaboration, we found that adding new capabilities to an existing AP system can help improve performance, but about 43% of businesses say it can take two weeks or more to actually integrate new software into their systems.
Cryptos’ Path Forward Seen Filled With Custody and Trust Challenges
The crisis engulfing cryptocurrencies can be traced, in part, to custody. FTX has imploded, the crypto world continues to shudder, and the trust factor looms large. After all, putting custody of consumers and institutions’ digital holdings on exchanges — lightly-regulated entities at best — has proven to be a stumbling block to cryptos’ mainstream embrace.
71% of Financial Firms On Board With Receipt-Level Data Solutions
Banks, FinTechs, and others understand the benefits that item- or SKU-level data deliver. Specifically, that greater adoption of this technology is needed, and that once its uptake accelerates, a new generation of highly relevant and actionable card-linked offers will be ushered in. Analyzing this in the study Tapping Into The...
Silvergate Capital Says It Conducted Due Diligence on FTX
Silvergate Capital has released a public letter addressing its involvement with FTX and Alameda Research. In the Monday (Dec. 5) letter submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Silvergate Capital CEO Alan Lane said that the company conducted extensive due diligence on FTX, its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research and other FTX-related entities.
How Clearing Banks Help Innovators Scale Globally Without Risk
Risk management strategy can be challenging for businesses, but it can be overwhelming when they add cross-border transactions to their list of responsibilities. Developing the right payments strategy for international transactions is key to growth and effective long-term risk management for many businesses. In “Global Risk Management: An Innovator’s Guide,”...
Curve Secures $1Billion Credit Facility to Fund Consumer Loans
Curve has secured a $1 billion credit facility from Credit Suisse. The U.K.-based FinTech will use the money to fund its consumer lending product, Curve Flex, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Curve Flex, which was launched last year, enables customers to split any transaction...
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Delays Planned IPO
Digital currency firm Circle Internet Financial’s plans to go public have been delayed. The issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) and publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp have mutually agreed to end their proposed business combination, the companies said Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release.
FSB to Enhance Monitoring of DeFi-Specific Vulnerability Indicators
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is stepping up its monitoring of crypto-assets and decentralized finance (DeFi). During its Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 5 and 6) meeting in Basel, Switzerland, the FSB Plenary — which includes national authorities responsible for financial stability in 24 countries and jurisdictions — said it will enhance its monitoring to include DeFi-specific vulnerability indicators, according to a Dec. 6 press release.
ADVA and One Finance Team on Egyptian BNPL Offering
One Finance and ADVA have partnered to expand consumer financing in Egypt. The two digital lending platforms announced the partnership on Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release that said the arrangement would facilitate payment plans across eight categories: finishing, education, health, travel, car maintenance, weddings and insurance. “We are...
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Circle Delays IPO as Crypto Winter Chills Stablecoin Momentum
The crypto winter has now chilled all manner of digital currency activities, including an IPO. FinTech Circle, which issues USDC stablecoins, said in an announcement Monday (Nov. 5) that it would no longer go public through a proposed business combination with SPAC Concord Acquisition Corp. The deal had been planned more than a year ago, in July 2021. And while Circle has maintained that, in the words of CEO Jeremy Allaire, going public “remains part of Circle’s core strategy,” the termination speaks volumes about SPACs and stablecoins.
Intelligent Data Helps Credit Unions Meet Members’ Expectations
Credit unions (CUs) have historically provided excellent personal service, and they’re doing better with data. According to Jeremiah Lotz, managing vice president of digital and data at PSCU, it’s not just better data; it’s smarter data that’s helping these niche institutions boost loyalty. “Intelligent data is...
