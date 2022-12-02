Read full article on original website
Payments Orchestration Helps Smaller Merchants Compete With eCommerce Giants
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
How Clearing Banks Help Innovators Scale Globally Without Risk
Risk management strategy can be challenging for businesses, but it can be overwhelming when they add cross-border transactions to their list of responsibilities. Developing the right payments strategy for international transactions is key to growth and effective long-term risk management for many businesses. In “Global Risk Management: An Innovator’s Guide,”...
UK Regulator Preps Clamp Down on Crypto and BNPL Marketing
The FCA has proposed new measures to clamp down on unfair or misleading financial marketing. The proposals, outlined in a consultation paper published on Tuesday (Dec. 6), target crypto asset service providers and buy now, pay later (BNPL) loan providers. Although the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) itself does not...
Ualá and ABC Capital Team to Offer Loans in Mexico
Ualá and ABC Capital have teamed to offer personal loans in Mexico. This will be a new offering for both companies. It comes as Ualá, which is an Argentine FinTech company, is awaiting approval to finalize its acquisition of ABC Capital, which is a Mexican bank, Bloomberg reported Monday (Dec. 5).
Ambulances may not get to all emergency calls during strikes, says Barclay
The health secretary, Steve Barclay, has said there will be a shortfall of ambulances in England and Wales later this month when workers go on strike because the government’s contingency plans will not be able to cover all emergency responses. Unions have said they will tend to life-threatening incidents...
Here’s How ‘Hyper-Personalized’ Digital Loyalty Programs Look
Technology rarely sits in the back seat, but for next-generation loyalty plans, that’s the case. While much has been made about the disruption that technology and the great digital shift have made in commerce and financial services, Mladen Vladic, general manager of loyalty services at FIS, told PYMNTS that when it comes to designing loyalty programs, technology is secondary.
Beauty Subscriptions Are First to Go as Consumers Reduce Spending
As consumers reevaluate subscriptions amid inflation, new data shows beauty memberships are the most vulnerable. In fact, a greater share of customers is cutting out their subscriptions to beauty products than to any other kind of product or service, according to the November edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration.
ADVA and One Finance Team on Egyptian BNPL Offering
One Finance and ADVA have partnered to expand consumer financing in Egypt. The two digital lending platforms announced the partnership on Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release that said the arrangement would facilitate payment plans across eight categories: finishing, education, health, travel, car maintenance, weddings and insurance. “We are...
Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers
Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
Automated Purchasing Drives ‘Single Source of Truth’ vs Patchwork Approach
Automating purchasing functions lead to better strategic decisions. Ted Contreras, product manager for accounting at Airbase, told PYMNTS that using technology to automate procurement and integrate purchasing functions helps midmarket firms gain some much-needed agility. Midmarket firms, he said, are typically defined as those enterprises that have between 100 to...
Adidas Puts Best Shoe Forward With Personalized Digital Payments
To flip the Adidas tagline, nothing is impossible when you have great digital payment options. Speaking with PYMNTS as part of the ACI Merchant Series, Marko Ivanovic, director of digital payments at Adidas, said as much, as he enumerated the ways this iconic global footwear and athletic brand is strengthening sales in stores and online with a personalized payments approach.
Cloud-Based Innovations Offer Retailers Cheaper Path to Cutting Edge
In a year filled with belt-tightening and challenges, retailers are tapping cheaper cloud-based tech solutions. From the ongoing Ukraine crisis and supply chain issues to an energy crisis and decreased consumer spending caused by rising inflation, this tough economic period has caused cutbacks and revisions, especially in new tech investments that have been powering their omnichannel transition since the start of the pandemic.
European Retail Sales Fall Amid Consumer Caution
European retail sales declined in October as consumers struggled with an increased cost of living. Figures released Monday (Dec. 5) by Eurostat, the statistics office of the European Union showed the volume of retail trade in the Eurozone falling by 1.8%, the largest drop this year. Much of that decline...
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Securities Laws Cover Crypto Trading
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher reportedly said new laws are not needed for cryptocurrency trading. “The laws already exist, and I think they’re just going to be implemented more strongly,” Sprecher said at a conference organized by Goldman Sachs Group, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 6). Intercontinental Exchange is...
What’s Top of Mind for FinTechs? Getting Profitable, Says Payments CEO
With the new year comes new expectations for FinTech firms. The hype cycle of 2021 has resolved — dissolved might be the better word — in the face of falling FinTech valuations, giving way in the harsh climate of 2022 to a more grounded approach to building digital finance businesses on more than big dreams and iffy propositions.
Being a Super App and Declaring Intentions Are Very Different
Microsoft is reportedly looking to enter the race to become America’s new super app provider. While the software giant’s intentions — as well as those of other tech companies such as Twitter that have made similar gestures — are understandable given the size of the prize and widespread consumer appetite for a more consolidated mobile commerce experience, actually putting all the necessary pieces together will be an uphill slog for whoever tries to pull it off.
Why Startups Need Consolidation and Profitability to Win Back Investors
Venture capital funding has dwindled significantly following a banner year in the tech investment space. According to Thomas Cuvelier, partner at Paris-based venture investment firm Alven, the bulk of the blame lies with rising interest rates which have impacted not only later stage VC investing but early-stage as well. This...
