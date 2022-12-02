Read full article on original website
Pritzker signs amendments to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Amendments to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act are now law. The controversial legislation passed the previous General Assembly in January 2021. It brought about sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice system and regulations on police. Lawmakers passed three trailer bills with various clarifications since then.
Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms
(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls.
Missouri governor, legislators agree on revenue of $13.2B for FY 2024 budget
(The Center Square) – As Missouri legislators begin planning next year’s budget, Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced they’ll have $13.2 billion in revenue, an increase of approximately $100 million. The annual revenue estimate is used by Parson and legislative leaders to create and balance the...
Pittman names staff for district, Majority Leader offices
State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, has announced staff appointments for the Majority Leader’s Office, as well as for his constituent offices covering the 41st Senatorial District, in the 2023-24 state legislative session. “The staff that we have brought together to serve in my Harrisburg office, as well...
Harney County judge temporarily blocks Oregon firearms measure
A Harney County judge Tuesday, Dec. 6 issued a temporary restraining order that halts a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The order, by Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio, came in response to a lawsuit filed last week by Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, and a related organization, the Gun Owners Foundation along with Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen, two Harney County firearms owners. The lawsuit seeks to block Measure 114, which will ban the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law enforcement-certified instructor.
Ricketts says he'll seek Senate appointment
Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Tuesday that he will seek appointment to the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse early next month. Governor-elect Jim Pillen is expected to appoint Ricketts shortly after Sasse's resignation to become president of the University of Florida becomes effective Jan. 8. Pillen will have been sworn in as governor three days earlier.
Gov. Greg Abbott to nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state. Thee announcement comes one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year. Nelson, R-Flower Mound, is a longtime state senator who...
Nebraska to get more than $8 million in vaping settlement
Nebraska will receive more than $8 million as part of a national settlement with a maker of electronic cigarettes. Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced that Nebraska's cut of a $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs will be $8.1 million to $8.8 million. The settlement, which was first announced...
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination in budget speech
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem kept her campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries during her budget address on Tuesday. The governor said $310 million in ongoing revenue is predicted for fiscal year 2024 and another $216 million in one-time revenue will also be available. That leaves the state with plenty of money to cut the grocery sales tax, which would help families, Noem said.
Novi man sentenced for $423,435 unemployment fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – A Novi man was sentenced for trying to defraud Michigan and federal taxpayers of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, was sentenced to 57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood also ordered Mason to pay...
Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference
(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
U.S. Marshals warn of threatening phone scam
MACON — The U.S. Marshals Service for the Middle District of Georgia is warning the public to be aware of threatening phone calls from imposters pretending to be U.S. Marshals Service employees, attempting to fraudulently obtain money. The Marshals Service was alerted to recent phone scams in which individuals...
Folwell says North Carolina pension fund was down 7% in 2022
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell provided an update on the state's pension systems during a monthly Ask Me Anything call with reporters on Tuesday. Membership in the North Carolina Retirement Systems has grown to more than 1 million, including more than 353,000 beneficiaries and 647,000...
Survey: Businesses say recession is likely, salary reduction is not
DES MOINES — Small and midsized businesses and employees alike are anticipating a recession, but most businesses are not preparing to reduce employee salaries, according to a national survey from Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group. The survey found 70% of businesses and 74% of employees think a recession will...
Louisiana gets $113M from US Treasury for small business investment programs
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is set to receive up to $113 million in U.S. Treasury funds for loan and venture capital initiatives as part of a $1.5 billion federal allocation for small business investment programs. Louisiana Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the state’s application for the money had...
Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol
(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
Retail group urges Illinois shoppers to grab deals when they see them
(The Center Square) – Shoppers continue their holiday spending as retailers seek to improve their bottom line heading to the end of the year. Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said the day after Thanksgiving has always been important, but things are evolving. “Historically it was...
