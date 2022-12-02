Read full article on original website
NFL Rumors: 49ers Sign Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury
The 49ers are onto their third starting quarterback of the 2022 NFL season. San Francisco, which started the campaign with sophomore signal-caller Trey Lance behind center, saw Jimmy Garoppolo go down with a foot injury in Sunday’s home win over the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo, who is on an expiring contract, will require season-ending surgery to repair the injury.
Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion
Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys Might Be Dead Given Latest Reports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged how it was “paramount” that Odell Beckham Jr. is able play during the 2022 campaign before the two parties can come to a contract agreement. Well, it appears the potential of that happening, and thus the Cowboys adding Beckham, might have taken...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Will Have Season-Ending Foot Surgery
The San Francisco 49ers earned a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, but it will have to play the rest of the 2022-23 NFL season without Jimmy Garoppolo. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed in his postgame news conference the ninth-year quarterback’s foot injury is season-ending. Garoppolo will need surgery to repair his fractured foot.
Bill Belichick Ends Speculation Of Patriots Demoting Matt Patricia
For better or for worse, it appears Matt Patricia will remain the Patriots’ offensive play-caller for the remainder of the season. Calls for Patricia’s job reached a fever pitch following New England’s ugly home loss to the Bills last Thursday night. Mac Jones and the Patriots offensive have significantly regressed this season and looked thoroughly overmatched by Buffalo in the 24-10 defeat. After the game, we wrote about why Bill Belichick should cut his (predictable) losses and make a much-needed change at offensive-play caller in an attempt to salvage the season.
Aaron Rodgers Remains Ruthless Toward Bears After Comeback Win
Even with all the struggles the Green Bay Packers have experienced this season, Aaron Rodgers still found a way to burn the Chicago Bears on and off the field. The Packers were down 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field as Justin Fields and the Bears had played a good football game up until that point. But, as Rodgers has done to Chicago for years now, he led them to a comeback victory. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as A.J. Dillon and Christian Watson each had a rushing touchdown.
Tennessee Titans Fire General Manager Jon Robinson
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans (7-5) have fired general manager Jon Robinson after six seasons at the helm. Robinson will be replaced by Tennessee’s current vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden. Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement, saying:. “Since becoming controlling...
NFL Rumors: Injured Jimmy Garoppolo Still ‘Potential Playoff Contributor’
The San Francisco 49ers were given some positive news regarding the injury to Jimmy Garoppolo on Tuesday. Garoppolo, who suffered what was thought to be a season-ending foot injury Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, now apparently received good news. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported how doctors concluded that Garoppolo does not need foot surgery as it is not a Lisfranc injury. And if Garoppolo’s rehab goes smoothly, Schefter wrote, the veteran signal-caller could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks making him a “potential playoff contributor.”
Saints-Buccaneers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Tom Brady has the highest optimal probability on this DFS Showdown slate on Monday Night Football...
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Ruled OUT Monday vs. Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) has been ruled out of Monday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per the Sara Walsh of NFL Network. This makes the path toward a breakout game from Mike Evans a bit easier. Lattimore has had Evans’s number in recent years, and with him on the bench, Evans could feast. The 26-year-old cornerback hasn’t seen the field since Week 5, and despite posting limited practice participation throughout the week, he’s not quite ready for game time.
Giants vs. Commanders Flexed Into Week 15 SNF Slot
The Week 15 matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, per the NFL’s Twitter. If it lives up to last weekend’s thrilling overtime tie, we should be in for something good here. It will replace the matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, which will now move to 4:25 p.m. ET. This game could decide the postseason fate of both teams. Sunday’s tie between the NFC East foes only complicated things further as they each make their playoff push in the final weeks.
Struggling Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
Just a day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield already has his next NFL home. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft didn’t have to wait long to land on another team with the struggling Los Angeles Rams reportedly claiming Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Pats HC Bill Belichick: 'Too Hard' to Make Major Offensive Changes
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed his team’s struggling offense on Monday, saying it is too difficult to make significant changes at this point in the season. “I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” said Belichick. “I don’t think at this point making a...
There’s Very Obvious Landing Spot For Baker Mayfield After Release
The Carolina Panthers have opted to grant the release of former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, whom they acquired via trade this offseason. And it feels like there is a very realistic landing spot for the quarterback in the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC West-leading 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo...
Tom Brady Completes (Another) Comeback Win As Bucs Beat Saints
When will teams learn that giving Tom Brady the ball with even just seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter is a bad idea?. With eight seconds remaining, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football,” Brady fired a three-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White to make it a 16-16 game. You probably can guess what happened next: The extra point was good and Brady, once again, led his team to a come-from-behind victory late in the fourth quarter.
NFL Rumors: Panthers Release Baker Mayfield After Brief Stint
The Panthers’ offseason move for Baker Mayfield proved to be a complete waste. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday morning reported Carolina is set to release Mayfield, who will hit waivers later in the day once the transaction is finalized. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick back in July after the quarterback requested a trade out of Cleveland in wake of the Deshaun Watson blockbuster deal.
How Bill Belichick Reacted To Mac Jones’ Eye-Opening Comments After Bills Game
Patriots players didn’t “ignore the noise” after last Thursday’s ugly home loss to the Bills; they created it. And you can bet Bill Belichick heard all of it. Nobody used their mouth to generate headlines more than Mac Jones. During the dispiriting Week 13 defeat, Amazon cameras captured the embattled sophomore quarterback barking expletives at play-caller Matt Patricia during a brief sideline tirade, something Jones owned up to during a postgame news conference. And after throwing 195 forgettable yards and one touchdown against Buffalo, Jones offered one of the more eye-opening comments of his young career.
NFL Odds: Three Betting Favorites To Avoid In Week 14
Underdogs have been wildly profitable this NFL season, but the favorites bit back in a big way in Week 13. Favorites were 10-4 against the spread in Week 13 entering “Monday Night Football,” according to SportsLine.com, before the New Orleans Saints got in one last bark while losing but covering against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints’ Mark Ingram Apologizes For Crucial Mistake Vs. Bucs
Mark Ingram will be the first to tell you. He deserves a good chunk of the blame for the Saints’ loss at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. A bone-headed mistake by Ingram set the stage for a late-game comeback by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. On a second-and-8 near midfield with just over six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Ingram caught a swing pass from quarterback Andy Dalton but bizarrely pulled up one yard short of the first-down marker. New Orleans wasn’t able to extend its drive on third-and-1 and was forced to punt the ball away.
'Unlikely' Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Plays Sunday vs. Steelers
Per Pro Football Talk, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it’s “unlikely, but not impossible” that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) plays on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley will likely make his fifth career NFL start on Sunday in Jackson’s absence as they take...
