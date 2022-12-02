ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
920 ESPN

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

2 New Jersey Towns Among “Best Christmas Towns In The USA” For 2022

There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo

There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
NJ.com

Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
ocnjdaily.com

Crowds Enjoy Ocean City Christmas Parade

The Grinch gave Santa Claus a bit of competition Friday night at Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade, making his grumpy green appearance on several floats. But in the end, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas aboard a horse-drawn carriage, complete with a white steed, had the last say, as he waved to cheering children in the grand finale of the festive event.
shorebeat.com

Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch

Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
920 ESPN

Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer

The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
920 ESPN

920 ESPN

