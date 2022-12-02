Read full article on original website
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
2 New Jersey Towns Among “Best Christmas Towns In The USA” For 2022
There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town
Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Notorious NJ Serial Killer To Plead Guilty To Murders Of Five Long Island Women: Report
The number of brutal murder confessions continues to mount for imprisoned New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, who reportedly is scheduled to plead guilty to five more killings, all of women on Long Island. Cottingham, now 76, has been serving multiple life sentences in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton,...
Crowds Enjoy Ocean City Christmas Parade
The Grinch gave Santa Claus a bit of competition Friday night at Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade, making his grumpy green appearance on several floats. But in the end, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas aboard a horse-drawn carriage, complete with a white steed, had the last say, as he waved to cheering children in the grand finale of the festive event.
Atlantic City, NJ chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift tickets
Up until now the closest thing we had to the Wonka Factory was the Mars Factory in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Now, Bar 32 Chocolate & Cocktails in Atlantic City took it to another level. NJ fans of Taylor Swift are in the midst of their own search of a "golden ticket."
Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch
Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Opens Two New Locations In New Jersey
There's never a lack of good food, and new restaurants opening in and around New Jersey. One of my favorite Facebook groups to follow is called "What's Going There In Ocean and Monmouth Counties". It's basically a group where people try to figure out what's going to be opening where...
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
I tried the world’s most expensive fries. Are they worth it?
Over the years, I’ve had many pricey dishes in the course of duty — $50 steaks, $30 burgers and so on. But now we have a new leader in the clubhouse — the $200 fries at Serendipity3 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which I sampled earlier this week.
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Residents protest over planned warehouse development in South Jersey
The plans for the development have been sharply opposed by some residents who live near the site in Harrison Township.
