Augusta Free Press
AEW’s big problem: The Elite pushed CM Punk out, and they can’t draw a dime
The Elite won the backstage war with former AEW world champ CM Punk. The bad news for AEW: they’re losing, big time, in the ratings war. This week’s “Dynamite” drew an average of 870,000 viewers, the three-week average is at 856,000, and the longer-term trends have the show below the million mark, a psychological barrier that has been there for the company since its launch in 2019.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
ringsidenews.com
Brodie Lee’s Wife Has Heartfelt Reaction To Seth Rollins’ Tribute In Rochester
Brodie Lee made his AEW debut in 2020 when he was revealed as the leader of the Dark Order. Since his debut, Mr. Brodie Lee made an immediate impact. He was putting on the best work of his career and was just scratching the surface of what he was capable of when he won the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Repackaging Lacey Evans’ Gimmick On SmackDown Again
Lacey Evans had to take a break from WWE due to her pregnancy. She came back with a new gimmick, but even that didn’t last long. She’s getting another character change on SmackDown. WWE aired a video package for Lacey Evans during SmackDown this week. As seen in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kiera Hogan Says She Screamed With Joy When Saraya Debuted In AEW: “I’ve Been Such A Fan Of Hers For Years”
AEW star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to give her thoughts on the AEW debut of top women’s division Saraya, who made a surprise appearance at Grand Slam Dynamite back in September and has since wrestled her first match since 2017 in a winning effort against Britt Baker. Check out what Hogan’s reaction was to Saraya’s debut below.
ringsidenews.com
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Would Pick The nWo Trademark Over His Own Name
The nWo is widely regarded as one of the greatest factions in the history of the wrestling business. The group consisting of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall dominated WCW during their tenure with the promotion. To this day, wrestling fans who are also new to WWE have heard...
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Wins First Place at WBFF Competition
The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, became one of the fastest rising stars in the WWE. Belair’s amazing in-ring skill and captivating personality has not only brought her success inside the ring, but outside as well. Bianca Belair was recently a part of a big fitness and fashion event, where she excelled yet again in her performance.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Tried To Join TNA After WWE Exit
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He had two runs in WWE which saw him utterly dominate the competition. His first WWE exit was a controversial one, and it seems he wanted to join TNA after that exit. Brock...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Retiring Next Year
The All Elite Wrestling roster is home to many up and coming professional wrestlers, but the company also has its fair share of veterans as well. Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since the beginning and at 53 years old he’s still able to go in the ring. However, recently Dustin has been hinting that his in-ring career is coming to an end and it looks like he’ll be making it official next year.
ringsidenews.com
Cain Velasquez Receives Standing Ovation During AAA Event
Cain Velasquez has earned a lot of respect over his career, even after being charged after his recent situation. In contrast, Cain Velasquez recently received a standing ovation upon his comeback upon his release from prison. At the most recent AAA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Cain Velasquez made his return...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Suggestion William Regal Was Underappreciated In AEW
A current member of the AEW roster has given his thoughts on assertions that William Regal’s advice was not well received in the company. Former WWE star EC3 recently hit the headlines when he suggested that William Regal admitted that he “immediately” regretted his decision to join AEW with their said to be what Regal considered “maturity issues” with the company’s management.
ringsidenews.com
House Of Black Sends Huge Message To The Elite After Rampage
The House of Black regrouped with the return of Malakai Black on the November 23, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King sent a message to The Elite after Rampage this week. The December 2, 2022 edition of Rampage featured a Lumberjack Match between Orange Cassidy...
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Chris Masters Turning An Apple Into A Pipe During WWE Signing
Kevin Nash is no stranger to having a good time. Although being one of the top guys in WCW, Kevin Nash has been pretty open about his use of weed. Even recently, he opened up about how he felt about WWE’s wellness policy and also how he got baked with Chris Master at a signing.
ringsidenews.com
Unseen Photo Of The Undertaker Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
The Undertaker is one of the greatest gimmicks to emerge out of the Gorilla position. The Phenom terrorized the pro wrestling world during a legendary career that lasted for 30 years. Taker made his WWE debut at the fourth annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1990, and the rest was history.
ringsidenews.com
WWE & The Rock Still Discussing Royal Rumble Appearance
The Royal Rumble will be here before we know it, despite the fact that it won’t go down until January 28th. The Rock’s name is still churning in the rumor mill, but nothing is confirmed yet for the big Alamodome event. Ringside News exclusively reported that WWE has...
