wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
ringsidenews.com
Barry Windham In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack
Barry Windham is widely considered to be one of the best in-ring performers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Windham put on great matches during his separate stints with WWE and WCW. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer is currently fighting for his life. The 62-year-old suffered a...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Wins First Place at WBFF Competition
The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, became one of the fastest rising stars in the WWE. Belair’s amazing in-ring skill and captivating personality has not only brought her success inside the ring, but outside as well. Bianca Belair was recently a part of a big fitness and fashion event, where she excelled yet again in her performance.
ringsidenews.com
Unseen Photo Of The Undertaker Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
The Undertaker is one of the greatest gimmicks to emerge out of the Gorilla position. The Phenom terrorized the pro wrestling world during a legendary career that lasted for 30 years. Taker made his WWE debut at the fourth annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1990, and the rest was history.
ringsidenews.com
Brodie Lee’s Wife Has Heartfelt Reaction To Seth Rollins’ Tribute In Rochester
Brodie Lee made his AEW debut in 2020 when he was revealed as the leader of the Dark Order. Since his debut, Mr. Brodie Lee made an immediate impact. He was putting on the best work of his career and was just scratching the surface of what he was capable of when he won the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
The TV star and her now-husband met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love at the same location Tammy Slaton is now a married woman! The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy says. "I'm married now!" Slaton and Willingham, 39, met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
Tammy and Amy Slaton Tease Season 4 of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’: ‘There Is No More Slaton Sisters’
Newlywed Tammy Slaton and her sister Amy share an update with fans regarding season 4 of TLC's '1000-Lb Sisters.'
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Tegan Nox Returns During WWE SmackDown
Tegan Nox couldn’t showcase her babyface potential due to constant injuries, and was released from her WWE contract. Tonight, Tegan Nox made her return to the Stamford-based promotion. Tegan Nox made her shocking return to WWE during SmackDown this week. The NXT alumna appeared in time to make the...
ringsidenews.com
Complete Spoiler Lineup For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE has a lot of plans for SmackDown tonight, and we have the full spoilers on what fans should expect. If that first sentence didn’t give it away, this article is full of spoilers. Sean Sapp reported more spoilers for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that Sheamus...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Wants To Do More In AEW
Vickie Guerrero’s first onscreen role in WWE came in the form of a heel general manager who was also dating Edge. Naturally, Vickie Guerrero quickly became one of the most hated women on the planet, and fans also hated her for her irritating voice as she exclaimed “Excuse Me!” at the top of her lungs.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Filmed Scene For Marvel Movie
Becky Lynch has become one of the biggest stars of the WWE ever since she transitioned into The Man. She is over with the fans and is currently on a whole other level. All this popularity has awarded opportunities outside WWE as well. Becky Lynch started her acting career in...
ringsidenews.com
Tegan Nox On Her Way Back To WWE
Tegan Nox was one of the more popular babyfaces during her stint in Triple H’s version of NXT. Unfortunately, multiple injuries hampered her career and led to Nox partying ways with the company. Now, she’s heading back to WWE. Sean Sapp reported from behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Handpicked Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens For Longtime Storyline
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is operating on an entirely different level. He is billed as the greatest WWE superstar of the modern era. His position at the top has earned him significant creative control over his booking and character. Roman Reigns reportedly has used that creative freedom to handpick Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for working on a long-term basis.
ringsidenews.com
Nikki Bella Getting New E! Miniseries
Nikki Bella has been romantically involved with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, since 2019. After being together for three years, Nikki announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her first child. This gave way to rumors that the couple was going to finally get married.
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Thanks Fans For Support After Suffering Miscarriage
Carmella has carved out a spot for herself in the WWE women’s division, despite not fitting the stature of gifted in-ring performer. Mella overcame a personal tragedy a while back and was supported by friends, family and her fans throughout that entire phase. Carmella took to social media to acknowledge their support.
ringsidenews.com
House Of Black Sends Huge Message To The Elite After Rampage
The House of Black regrouped with the return of Malakai Black on the November 23, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King sent a message to The Elite after Rampage this week. The December 2, 2022 edition of Rampage featured a Lumberjack Match between Orange Cassidy...
ringsidenews.com
Sheamus Trolls The Usos With Lego Blocks
Sheamus has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with The Bloodline ever since they tried to break his arm. While this rivalry was supposed to end at Survivor Series WarGames, it has only gotten more heated. Last week on SmackDown, Sheamus attacked The Usos backstage after they got involved in...
