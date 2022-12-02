The Chicago Bears (3-9) are battling the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a five-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where quarterback Justin Fields was sidelined with a separated shoulder. His absence was noticeable as the Bears managed just 10 points and were held scoreless in the second half. Chicago also suffered some brutal injuries, including losing receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson for the year.

