Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
David Bakhtiari appendectomy knocks him out of Packers’ Week 13 vs. Bears
In a rather painful news for the Green Bay Packers, they will be missing one of their Aaron Rodgers protectors with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari ruled out for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari had to undergo an appendectomy on Friday and so needs time to rest and recover,...
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
What we learned as Bears blow early lead in 28-19 loss vs. Packers
CHICAGO – Justin Fields' return Sunday against the Green Bay Packers gave the Bears a massive injection of energy. But it wasn't enough to hand their NFC North rivals a loss at Soldier Field. The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first half behind some typical...
Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield
The Panthers waived Baker Mayfield on Monday after the quarterback went 1-5 as a starter this season and posted an NFL-worst 18.2 QBR.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Throws Out F-Bomb at Fan, Internet Goes Wild
Mark down Mike Tomlin as someone who “ain’t havin’ it.” The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach got pretty frustrated when a... The post Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Throws Out F-Bomb at Fan, Internet Goes Wild appeared first on Outsider.
Week 13 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (3-9) are battling the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a five-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where quarterback Justin Fields was sidelined with a separated shoulder. His absence was noticeable as the Bears managed just 10 points and were held scoreless in the second half. Chicago also suffered some brutal injuries, including losing receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson for the year.
TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Packers in Week 13
The Chicago Bears (3-9) will battle the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap a five-game losing streak. But it won’t be easy, especially considering their injury struggles. But there will be plenty to watch in this game, especially as quarterback Justin Fields is...
Packers' Aaron Jones (shin) returns in Week 13
Running back Aaron Jones (shin) has returned to the Green Bay Packers' Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones missed a little time in the second quarter of Sunday's game, but returned to the field before the end of the quarter. Jones has been heavily involved in the Packers'...
Packers inactives for Week 13 vs. Bears
WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) OT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy) DL Jonathan Ford (healthy scratch) De’Vondre Campbell will return after missing four games. He injured his knee in Buffalo. Doubs, who was questionable, will miss his fourth straight game. His return will come after the bye. Bakhtiari had an appendectomy this...
De'Vondre Campbell has injury designation set by Green Bay Packers heading into Week 13
De’Vondre Campbell might not be playing in Sunday’s game based on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report. The Packers are 4-8 following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Campbell appeared on the injury report Friday and is officially listed as questionable by the team.
Bears Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Tough Loss Vs. Packers
CHICAGO — One day, Justin Fields will be enough for the Bears to beat the Green Bay Packers. Perhaps he’ll even torment the Packers for decades, just as Aaron Rodgers has haunted Chicago for the better part of two decades. But Sunday was not that day. Fields and...
Packers surpass Bears for all-time franchise wins
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on Sunday and secured the most franchise wins in NFL history with the win. The Packers now have 787 wins as a franchise, and the Bears have 786. The next closest team to the two historic franchises is the New York...
Aaron Rodgers & Green Bay Packers Rally To Beat Chicago Bears
CHICAGO -- — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson...
