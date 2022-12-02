ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
purplePTSD.com

The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 13 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears (3-9) are battling the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a five-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where quarterback Justin Fields was sidelined with a separated shoulder. His absence was noticeable as the Bears managed just 10 points and were held scoreless in the second half. Chicago also suffered some brutal injuries, including losing receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson for the year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Packers in Week 13

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will battle the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap a five-game losing streak. But it won’t be easy, especially considering their injury struggles. But there will be plenty to watch in this game, especially as quarterback Justin Fields is...
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Jones (shin) returns in Week 13

Running back Aaron Jones (shin) has returned to the Green Bay Packers' Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones missed a little time in the second quarter of Sunday's game, but returned to the field before the end of the quarter. Jones has been heavily involved in the Packers'...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers inactives for Week 13 vs. Bears

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) OT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy) DL Jonathan Ford (healthy scratch) De’Vondre Campbell will return after missing four games. He injured his knee in Buffalo. Doubs, who was questionable, will miss his fourth straight game. His return will come after the bye. Bakhtiari had an appendectomy this...
NBC Sports Chicago

Packers surpass Bears for all-time franchise wins

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on Sunday and secured the most franchise wins in NFL history with the win. The Packers now have 787 wins as a franchise, and the Bears have 786. The next closest team to the two historic franchises is the New York...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Aaron Rodgers & Green Bay Packers Rally To Beat Chicago Bears

CHICAGO -- — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson...

