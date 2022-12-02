ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why the Future of IT is Circular

Recycling has become a part of our day-to-day lives. Whether it’s the ritual of sorting our household waste or making the switch to reusable products, taking proactive steps towards sustainability goals by managing waste is already ingrained in our behavior. This behavior is supporting a widespread shift towards a circular economy, defined by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a system that eliminates waste and pollution and circulates products and materials at their highest value[1], whether that be products used in the home, commercial goods or IT equipment.
Macaquarier Asset Management Completes Acquisition of DTG Recycle

DTG Recycle announced that a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management, has completed the acquisition of DTG from its current owners. DTG is Washington State’s leading independent vertically integrated non-MSW recycling business. The resulting ownership structure will accelerate DTG’s growth trajectory and solidify its leadership position as the largest privately held vertically integrated non-MSW recycling business in Washington State; the investment will have no impact on the company’s existing services or operations.

