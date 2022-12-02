ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 6 - Dec. 1. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 6. Devin...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
BELFAST, ME
Police searching for man who robbed Waterville bank

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man that robbed the Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the bank on Main Street. The man is described as 5′9″ to 5′10″ wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask....
WATERVILLE, ME
Belfast Police believe same culprits behind multiple vehicle breaks-ins at YMCAs

BELFAST — Belfast Police are looking for a white SUV in connection with three separate vehicle break-in incidents at two YMCAs, two of which occurred Dec. 2 and 3. According to a Dec. 6 press release from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said that police believe the vehicle they’re looking for is a white compact SUV, possibly a Nissan or Toyota.
BELFAST, ME
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash

On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
BANGOR, ME
Florida man who murdered Mainer dies in state prison

A Florida man who was convicted of murdering an 86-year-old Presque Isle man more than six years ago has died in a state prison. Robert Craig, 86, died about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, according to Anna Black, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Jury awards former Maine trooper $300K in whistleblower case

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency's intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before finding...
MAINE STATE
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
MAINE STATE
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree, six injured

ELLSWORTH — A pickup truck crashed through the glass doors of the Dollar Tree store on Marden’s Way at 1:31 p.m. Monday, injuring four people inside the store and causing structural damage to the building, said Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey. The Dollar Tree is temporarily closed. Efforts...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Two people arrested after police K9 units locate illegal drugs

BANGOR — According to The Bangor Police Department’s Facebook page police K9 units located 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and illegal firearms, Saturday night. An individual was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of Conditions of release. Police...
BANGOR, ME
Dec. 6 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
