Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Michael Avenatti Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Defrauding Clients
Attorney Michael Avenatti, once a cable news fixture for his commentary on Donald Trump, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for defrauding clients and for obstructing an IRS collection effort. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ordered that Avenatti’s term run consecutive to previous sentences of five years handed down in two New York federal cases. Avenatti pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of wire fraud, stemming from allegations that he embezzled millions from those he represented. The IRS also claimed that he obstructed their efforts to collect more than $3 million in payroll taxes from Tully’s Coffee,...
What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are set to spill into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. The case went to the jury Monday following a monthlong trial featuring testimony from seven witnesses, including the company’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday and returned to the courtroom with a question just once as they sought to clarify one of the charges.
On The Money — Congress nears shutdown deadline, again
Lawmakers are struggling to craft a bipartisan government spending bill as Republicans push for spending cuts. We’ll also look at the new price cap on Russian oil, a new SEC settlement and the last-ditch effort to pass Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform measure. But first, find out why Michael Avenatti may spend more than…
