The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.

1 DAY AGO