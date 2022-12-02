Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Free Winter Concert by B-N Community Concert Band returns to BCPA
Returning to Bloomington-Normal is the annual, free B-N Community Concert Band Winter Concert hosted by the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA). The concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the BCPA in Downtown Bloomington located at 600 N. East St. Seating at the event is free and...
Central Illinois Proud
Civic Center breaks new revenue record over weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center broke its own record for highest-grossing theater concert over the weekend. Harry Connick Jr’s recent sold-out show broke the previous record set by John Mellencamp in 2019. “Both acts put on phenomenal shows and entertained thousands of fans this weekend....
25newsnow.com
Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
wznd.com
Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
smilepolitely.com
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
wmay.com
Foreigner, Head East To Play BOS Center In May
One of the most popular bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s is coming to Springfield next year. The BOS Center has announced that Foreigner will appear there on May 16th. The group had a string of hits spanning more than a decade, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Head East, a band that got its start in Illinois, will be the opening act.
25newsnow.com
Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
smilepolitely.com
Have you been to El Paraiso in Downtown Urbana?
This October, El Paraiso opened their new location in Downtown Urbana and expanded their menu of delicious Latin American dishes. Formerly, El Paraiso was located inside Broadway Food Hall. Photo by Alyssa Buckley. Now El Paraiso has their own restaurant space, where The Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery used to...
wglt.org
2 Bloomington families displaced by duplex fire
Bloomington fire crews say a duplex is unlivable after fire heavily damaged the home Tuesday afternoon. Frank Friend, Bloomington Fire Department public information officer, said two families, including five adults and 13 children, were displaced by the fire at 1017 W. Monroe St. Crews were called to the home shortly...
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
videtteonline.com
ISU professor McHale honored for 'Blood Brothers' movie script
Most college professors have a thorough understanding of the subjects they teach, but for professor John McHale, a love of storytelling has led to a successful writing career. His most recent work, “Blood Brothers,” was recognized as a semi-finalist in the 26th annual Fade-In Magazine international script competition.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
Two adults relocated following Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two adults were relocated following a Decatur house fire on Monday. At approximately 11:22 a.m., crews arrived on the scene at the 900 block of E. Garfield Ave. and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the exterior of the structure. Crews started to extinguish the fires outside before making their […]
videtteonline.com
Kinzy addresses homophobic assault outside Euphoria over weekend
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy addressed a recent homophobic assault outside Euphoria Nightclub in Bloomington over the weekend. This marks the third major instance of homophobia against ISU students this semester, following the Kappa Sigma spray paint incident in September and the assault against Jakai Martin in October.
uis.edu
UIS officially takes ownership of the future downtown Springfield Innovation Center property
The University of Illinois Springfield has officially purchased the downtown building that will serve as the new home of the UIS Innovation Center. The purchase of the three-story, 24,600-square-foot building located near the Illinois State Capitol at 401 E. Washington St., was completed on Nov. 18, 2022. Scheduled to open...
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
tvtechnology.com
NextGen TV Broadcasts Begin in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur
CHAMPAIGN AND SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, Ill.—Eight local TV stations serving the Champaign & Springfield-Decatur television market have begun broadcasting with the new NextGen TV, a.k.a. ATSC 3.0, standard. The Dec. 6 launch included WICS and WICD (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates), WCIA (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WRSP-TV and WCCU (the GOCOM Media...
WAND TV
Springfield District #186 OKs purchase of land on 11th St.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Public School District #186 has approved the purchase of land at 11th St. and Stevenson Dr. for a new school. The former site of Allis Chalmers would replace Laketown, Southern View, and Hazel Dell Elementary Schools pending resolution of environmental concerns. The vote passed...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
