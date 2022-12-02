One of the most popular bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s is coming to Springfield next year. The BOS Center has announced that Foreigner will appear there on May 16th. The group had a string of hits spanning more than a decade, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Head East, a band that got its start in Illinois, will be the opening act.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO