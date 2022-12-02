Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Christmas Walk kicks off Dec. 7 in downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Christmas Walk returns to downtown Decatur on Wednesday. Each year, downtown Decatur celebrates the holiday season with an evening of shopping, fun, food, and drink. Downtown shops stay open later than usual business hours for people to finish or start their holiday shopping. >>...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tom Hightower: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Tom Hightower is sending ripples through the community and beyond with his leadership and initiative of acceptance, no matter where you are at in life. Tom is a 59-year-old Danville native who resides here with his wife and their 8 children. According to him, he has hundreds of kids because it does not require blood for you to provide a fathering role to people who need it.
WAND TV
Allerton Park turned into cookie creation for the holidays
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A trip to Allerton Park and Retreat Center is sweet but this gingerbread display is sweeter. Champaign resident, Karen Wood is on her 11th year of gingerbread creations for Einstein Bros. Bagels at 901 W. University St. in Champaign. At five feet wide, Wood's Allerton...
WAND TV
Small businesses in Springfield asking people to shop local for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown to Christmas has begun and so has holiday shopping. Each year, Downtown Springfield Inc. and the Springfield Visitors Bureau host a variety of holiday events to encourage guests to visit the downtown area. Sheri Koch, who owns Murphy's Loft, says this hasn't worked as well for her as it did in previous years.
Taylorville Kroger intends to re-open this month
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing […]
WAND TV
New low-barrier shelter moves into C-U at Home building
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - After months of negotiating, the Champaign Township purchased C-U at Home's building at 70 E Washington Street. The new Strides Shelter will act as a low-barrier shelter for those in need. "A low barrier shelter is a no questions asked shelter. As long as there is...
WAND TV
Taylorville Kroger plans to reopen by Christmas
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Kroger store that has been closed since the end of July is set to reopen in December. Kroger Central Division announced its intention to reopen the Taylorville store that was closed due to asbestos. According to Illinois EPA, a complaint was filed expressing concern...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th
Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
WAND TV
Violating the new Decatur Park curfew could result in a fine
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents can expect a new curfew put in place, specifically for two city-owned parks. "It shall be unlawful for any person to walk, stand, or otherwise be present in or upon Central Park, the transfer house, the memorial ban shell, and Preston Jackson Park," said David Horn, Decatur City Council member.
WAND TV
Little Miracles for Christmas to help struggling families this holiday season
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic. “It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
newschannel20.com
Winter Holiday Floral Show at Washington Park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Washington Park Botanical Garden is hosting a Winter Holiday Floral Show. This is the 49 Winter Holiday Floral Show. Flowers like Poinsettias will be scattered throughout the exhibit. The Floral show will go through December 21. On Monday through Friday, the floral show will start...
WAND TV
Tattoo shop raises money for Crisis Nursery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Artists at New Life Tattoos spent their Saturday raising money for some of the most vulnerable residents of Champaign-Urbana. On Saturday, December 3 the tattoo shop, located at 9 E University Ave in Champaign, hosted a benefit offering discounted tattoos and giving 100% of the proceeds to Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
WAND TV
Springfield District #186 OKs purchase of land on 11th St.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Public School District #186 has approved the purchase of land at 11th St. and Stevenson Dr. for a new school. The former site of Allis Chalmers would replace Laketown, Southern View, and Hazel Dell Elementary Schools pending resolution of environmental concerns. The vote passed...
smilepolitely.com
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
WCIA
Mom and Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop
Marcia is a Special Education Teacher at GCMS and Alan is a retired Champaign Firefighter. The Kettle Korn Stop started as a fundraiser for youth wrestling in Paxton. Started just doing fairs and festivals and had people knocking at our house during the winter asking for kettle corn so we decided to open a store. They are really amazed that our premium flavors were designed, and handcrafted by Marcia.
WAND TV
Brothers open sports trading card store in downtown Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Stewardson brothers started their business in the basement of their home, but now they have a storefront in downtown Shelbyville. During the pandemic, Trey, 20, and Aiden, 15, Sayers started buying and collecting sports trading cards. Aiden, in high school, said he and his brother Trey had a lot of downtime during 2020, so they started watching YouTube videos about sports cards. The brothers shared with WAND News, they've always been passionate about sports, but they started the journey by buying and selling sports cards online and at card shows.
wlds.com
Meredosia-Chambersburg CUSD 11 Closes School Due to Overabundance of Sickness
An area school district is taking a sick day for the rest of the week. Meredosia-Chambersburg Community Unit School District 11 has announced it will be closing due to an overabundance of sickness among the students and staff. According to an announcement on the district’s social media this afternoon, currently,...
WAND TV
Decatur's downtown parks to close overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's two city-owned, downtown parks will be closing from midnight to 6 a.m. once the city has installed new signs that show the change in hours. The Decatur City Council approved this change during Monday's meeting. The council is attempting to reduce vandalism, defacement, dumping of trash and debris and additional issues that it says regularly occur overnight.
Springfield downtown road closing for holiday parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade is coming to downtown Springfield Saturday night. To accommodate the event, some roads are closed starting from afternoon. Jefferson between 7th and 9th Street in Springfield has been closed since 3 p.m. for staging. The remainder of the route will be closed at 5 p.m. The downtown parade will leave […]
Comments / 0