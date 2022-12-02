Read full article on original website
BC Heights
Car Crashes at Newton Intersection Spark Concern From Residents and City Officials
Paulo Henrique Alves-Back was in his home office on Nov. 14 when he saw a car suddenly crash through his front yard’s fence after colliding with another vehicle. Just over 24 hours later, Newton police were dispatched to the very same corner of Watertown Street, Eddy Street, and Eliot Avenue after another two-car crash. Then, as soon as a tow service removed one of those vehicles, yet another collision occurred, according to a police report.
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
City of Framingham Invites Public To Learn About Its Hazard Mitigation Plan on December 19
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Hazard Mitigation Plan Working Group is developing a plan that identifies and prioritizes actions the City can take to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change. Citizen participation is essential to this planning process. The input of Framingham residents, business owners, civic organizations,...
Framingham Mayor To Hold Ceremony To Sign CSX Agreement To Purchase Bruce Freeman Rail Trail
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Sisitsky is excited to announce the. corridor for Framingham’s section of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail has been finalized!. marks a significant milestone for the Bruce Freeman Trail, as well as trails and connectivity. throughout Framingham and the region. The Mayor will be hosting a...
Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio
WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
Police investigating fatal crash in Worcester that leaves 2 dead
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning crash in Worcester that leaves two dead and others with serious injuries. Police responded to the crash in the area of 982 Grafton Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. There is no word on how many occupants were in...
Framingham Mayor Appoints Fadden to the Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trails Committee
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated William Fadden to the newly-created Framingham Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trails Committee. If approved by the 11-member Framingham City Council at its Tuesday, December 6 meeting, McFadden will join District 5 resident Ben Gustafson and District 2 resident Laura Beck as member of the Committee, according to City documents.
Detour on Concord Street Wednesday Into Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced another detour tonight on Concord Street (Route 126). There was a detour overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday between Lincoln Street and Union Avenue. And there will be another detour tonight, November 30 from 10 p.m. into Thursday, December 1 at 6 a.m. Eversource...
Two dead after car flips during alleged escape from police stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A fatal crash that killed two in Worcester early Saturday morning occurred after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a police stop, according to the Worcester Police Department. Two of the seven occupants of a Toyota Highlander involved in a pedestrian altercation were pronounced...
Police say driver of fatal Worcester crash fled police after pointing airsoft gun at people
A rollover crash in Worcester Saturday occurred after the driver threatened a pedestrian with a gun and then fled police. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Worcester police officers responded to Water Street after receiving a report of an assault with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the department. They learned that two men had been walking on the street when a Toyota Highlander drove past them and almost hit them.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
homenewshere.com
Tree House Brewing proposes new signs
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 28, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Jim Duffy was absent. Town Planner Alex Lowder delivered several updates to the board and community. Residents are invited to participate in a survey from the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments as part of the Envision 2050 Long-Range Regional Transportation Plan, a 25-year plan that is used to identify transportation issues in the region and address them through federal funding.
Wanted: Framingham Plow Contractors
FRAMINGHAM – It may be raining today, but snow will be coming soon. The City of Framingham is looking for a few more plow drivers for the 2022-23 winter season. “We are short about 10-15 contracted pieces of equipment,” said Framingham Highway Director Kathryn Ronconi. The City of...
NECN
After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in — Again
Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...
Cambridge Woman Strikes Stop & Shop Employee Collecting Shopping Carts
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday afternoon, November 28, a woman from Cambridge struck a Stop & Shop employee who was collecting carts in the parking lot in Framingham. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Old Conn Path Stop & Shop lot. The Stop & Shop employee, who is...
Framingham Police: 2 Drivers Cited in 4-Car Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Two drivers were cited by Framingham Police, after a 4-vehicle crash on Route 9 Wednesday morning. The rear-end crash happened at 858 Worcester Road at 6:44 a.m. on November 30. No one was injured. Two drivers were cited by Police for operating a motor vehicle without a...
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
1. BP - 248 Lincoln St. and Vinton Street. 4. Peterson Oil - 514 W. Boylston St. and Fairhaven Road. 5. Shell - 719 Southbridge St. and Crompton Street.
thisweekinworcester.com
Beacon Auto Sales on Chandler Street Sold to Developers
WORCESTER - After over 60 years at 119-127 Chandler St., the operators of Beacon Auto Sales sold the one-acre parcel where their business sits on Nov. 29. Polar Views LLC, registered in January 2022 as managed by Daniel and Rebecca Yarnie of Sutton, purchased the property for $2.1 million. They plan to propose a three-story, 15-unit multi-family redevelopment of the property.
