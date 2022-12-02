Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann Warner
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State's 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle 'disheartening' consecutive loss to No. 3 Michigan
Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer
In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
Michigan Team Captain Announces Transfer In Series Of Cryptic Tweets
Michigan captain Erick All entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced on Monday. The senior tight spent all four years with the Wolverines. He caught a career-high 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He played in three games this season before ...
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
Tv20detroit.com
After winning Big Ten, JJ McCarthy says Michigan 'gonna go get' national championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan got over the hump last year and finally beat Ohio State. That helped the Wolverines add more goals in 2022. "We really weren't shooting for that national championship last year," JJ McCarthy said after watching Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show. "This year, we're shooting for it, and we're gonna go get it."
Tv20detroit.com
No. 2 Michigan to face No. 3 TCU at Fiesta Bowl in College Football Playoff
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s bid to beat Kansas State in the Big 12 championship came up inches short. The close loss in overtime and the Horned Frogs’ overall resume allowed them to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time. No. 3 TCU capped its...
Tv20detroit.com
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
(WXYZ) — It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette University found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit approaching less than $3 per gallon
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to drop to an average not seen in nearly a year. According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit are down to $3.29 per gallon on average, about 17 cents less than last week and 3 cents less than this time last year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
Tv20detroit.com
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit veterinarian dies after crash
A well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend. Dr. John Hermann of the Mobile Vet Clinic died Sunday, the clinic announced on Facebook. "PLEASE give us time to figure everything out. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for more information. We...
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
Dan Gilbert's Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
Tv20detroit.com
Uber driver recounts horrific moment of being carjacked on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Carjacking continues to be a major concern for folks in metro Detroit, especially for ride-share drivers targeted under the pretense of hailing a ride. 7 Action News spoke with an Uber driver who says after becoming a victim, his life will never be the same. "I...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: More clouds, mist, and drizzle tonight with a slight rain chance
Tonight: A few light rain showers are possible with a low of 39°. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High of 48°. Winds: N 5 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 40°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth ,...
Tv20detroit.com
2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak returning with snow slide, food trucks, free skating and more
(WXYZ) — Grab your mittens and get ready for some outdoor fun this winter as the 2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is set to return in February. Organizers announced that the free festival will run Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's west side hit by another brazen act of burnouts and donuts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Illegal street racing, burnouts, and donuts continue to be a major concern for Detroiters. The police say most of these reckless drivers come from outside the city to perform such illegal stunts. This comes after another brazen incident unfolded on the city's west side during the...
Tv20detroit.com
Paratransit issues cause concern for Detroit riders with disabilities, mayor plans to act
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A looming transit crisis could potentially impact 130,000 Detroiters with disabilities. The city told 7 Action News without a contract in place, a 70% reduction in paratransit services could begin Jan. 1. Detroiter Lisa Franklin says she has spent years using a wheelchair. She’s also relied...
Tv20detroit.com
It's like a Little Free Library, but with STEM kits! How a Howell robotics team is inspiring others
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Howell, robotics is all the rage — and the teams keep growing. "Between our two middle schools, 75 students [were] interested in joining the team, which it was a very good problem to have," said April VanderPlas, mentor of team KRASH. There’s something...
