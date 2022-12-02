Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22
IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
bluebonnetnews.com
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
fox26houston.com
Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward
HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
KHOU
The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!
HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL ACTIVITIES BEGIN FRIDAY
Downtown Brenham’s celebration of the holidays kicks off today (Friday). Festivities for the two-day Christmas Stroll include shopping, caroling, the lighting of the courthouse Christmas trees and a lighted parade through downtown. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux says she believes the public will really enjoy this year’s theme...
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
KWTX
5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas
Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closes League City location
Coco Crepes, Waffles and Coffee in League City closed Nov. 27, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. (Courtesy Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee) Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closed Nov. 27 at 2471 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 100, League City, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. The Houston-based franchise eatery served crepes, paninis, waffles, soups and salads.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET
A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
mocomotive.com
Best places to see holiday decorations in Montgomery County, from lights to festive storefronts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tis the season for twinkling Christmas lights, holiday storefronts and all the festive decorations that come with the holiday season. In Montgomery County, there are several locations to fill your cup with Christmas cheer as you take in the…
