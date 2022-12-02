ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22

IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
fox26houston.com

Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward

HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
KHOU

The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!

HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL ACTIVITIES BEGIN FRIDAY

Downtown Brenham’s celebration of the holidays kicks off today (Friday). Festivities for the two-day Christmas Stroll include shopping, caroling, the lighting of the courthouse Christmas trees and a lighted parade through downtown. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux says she believes the public will really enjoy this year’s theme...
fox26houston.com

Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged

HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
KWTX

5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
fox26houston.com

Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says

HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas

Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Community Impact Houston

Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closes League City location

Coco Crepes, Waffles and Coffee in League City closed Nov. 27, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. (Courtesy Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee) Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closed Nov. 27 at 2471 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 100, League City, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. The Houston-based franchise eatery served crepes, paninis, waffles, soups and salads.
kwhi.com

BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET

A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/

