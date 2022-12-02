Read full article on original website
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
A suspect is on the loose after a man died from his injuries after being shoved to the ground in October at a Hillsborough, N.C., home improvement department store.
A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D.C. police officer who was communicating with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack that could shape the outcome of the upcoming trial of Tarrio and other far-right extremists. Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond’s...
More than six decades after a boy was found dead in a box in Philadelphia, investigators have identified the child with the help of DNA, police announced Tuesday.
Moscow police on Wednesday will begin returning to their families some personal belongings of the four University of Idaho students found slain last month, the department said. “It’s time for us to give those things back that really mean something to those families and hopefully to help with some of...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also entered into an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced Tuesday. As part of that, the company promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators are still in the early stages of reviewing thousands of pages of records from other plants. The company employs some 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations nationwide.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Coast Guard investigation into the grounding in March of a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay is faulting the pilot tasked with helping the ship navigate the waterway. In a news release Tuesday the Coast Guard specifically cited “the pilot’s failure to maintain situational awareness and attention while navigating, and inadequate bridge resource management.” The investigation found that the pilot relied too much on one piece of equipment to navigate and was on his cell phone in the runup to the grounding. The Maryland Board of Pilots also says they’re suspending the pilot’s operating license.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the early work of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division meant confronting white supremacists who were intimidating Black voters, and the division’s work remains urgent 65 years later amid a surge of hate crimes. The division marked its anniversary the same day that a gunman was charged with hate crimes in a mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub and a week after another mass shooter pleaded guilty to targeting Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke says the division is using every tool it has to fight a resurgence of hate.
One week after the historic seditious conspiracy conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, federal prosecutors will try to once again prove that other members of the far-right militia were planning to violently stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. This time, however, prosecutors face a new challenge —...
