PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has again been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.It's the fifth time that Heyward has been nominated for the award, which recognizes community service off the field in additional to success on the football field. He was last nominated in 2021 and 2018. Heyward contributes and participates in a number of community efforts including The Heyward House, Craig's Closet, and Cam's Kindness Week. Former Steelers Hall of Fame running back and 2001 winner of the award Jerome Bettis told Heyward about his nomination on Tuesday. "There are a lot of guys in the league who give back," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I think where Cam stands out is his consistency. Year in and year out, he's been a consistent leader and role model on the field and in the community for the young players on this team. It's been special having a guy like that in our locker room for over a decade now."Other past Steelers players to win the award are Franco Harris, Joe Greene, and Lynn Swann.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO