FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents have received hundreds of dollars from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical EmergencyNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Cam Heyward nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has again been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.It's the fifth time that Heyward has been nominated for the award, which recognizes community service off the field in additional to success on the football field. He was last nominated in 2021 and 2018. Heyward contributes and participates in a number of community efforts including The Heyward House, Craig's Closet, and Cam's Kindness Week. Former Steelers Hall of Fame running back and 2001 winner of the award Jerome Bettis told Heyward about his nomination on Tuesday. "There are a lot of guys in the league who give back," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I think where Cam stands out is his consistency. Year in and year out, he's been a consistent leader and role model on the field and in the community for the young players on this team. It's been special having a guy like that in our locker room for over a decade now."Other past Steelers players to win the award are Franco Harris, Joe Greene, and Lynn Swann.
Penn State vs. Michigan State basketball: TV and live stream info for Wednesday
Penn State opens its Big Ten schedule on Wednesday with a home game against Michigan State. The Spartans could be ripe for the picking for the Nittany Lions as Penn State is a rare favorite against the perennial Big Ten contender. Yes, a Michigan State team that celebrated a win earlier this season over Kentucky will be an underdog on the road against Penn State. Michigan State has faced much stiffer competition than Penn State so far this season, but the Spartans have lost two straight games to Notre Dame and Northwestern as they look to bounce back against Penn State....
