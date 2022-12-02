Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Sister of Lowellville murder victims shares message of domestic violence awareness
It's been nearly a week since a mother and daughter were gunned down in Lowellville in an apparent domestic dispute. "It's just so senseless," Brittany Hudak said. 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her 25-year-old daughter Cathryn Hudak were shot to death by Jonathan Crago, who was an ex-boyfriend of Cathryn's. Crago...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in the face
A Youngstown woman is alive today but continues to relive the horror from a year ago when she was shot in the face by her boyfriend. The events from that horrific night were re-told in court Tuesday just before the suspect was sentenced. "After you pointed the gun to the...
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in violent Youngstown crash
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who died in a violent car crash on Youngstown's West Side. According to a media release, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Cefalde was killed in last Thursday's single car crash at Mahoning and Matta Avenues. Police say the car struck a...
WFMJ.com
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
WFMJ.com
Bond set at $165k for suspect in Youngstown bar shooting
New details connected to the early Sunday morning shooting at a Youngstown bar have been released. Machai Cheatham, 21, appeared in court Monday afternoon to answer to three charges of felonious assault. The judge set his bond at $165,000. Police say Cheatham shot three men inside the King's Court Bar,...
WFMJ.com
Catholic Diocese helps people remember loved ones at Christmas
For people who have lost loved ones, Christmas can be a lonely and difficult time emotionally. That is why the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown offers a get together so people can grieve, celebrate and remember the ones they love most as they prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This...
WFMJ.com
Jury finds 20-year-old Boardman woman died due to medical negligence, $2M awarded to family
A $2 million verdict has been returned to the estate of a 20-year-old who died after a surgical procedure. Megan Clay passed away at the age of 20 just days after having her tonsils removed at Salem Regional Hospital. According to the release, Clay experienced significant bleeding about 36 hours...
WFMJ.com
Reward doubled for suspect in murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney
U.S. Marshals have now doubled the reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of Andre McCoy Jr. who is wanted in connection with the murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney. Marshal's say the reward has now reached $10,000 for McCoy, who is wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office...
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity: Charges pending after rescue of emaciated Mastiff
According to the American Kennel Club, the Mastiff is a massive, heavy-boned breed of dog “of courage and prodigious strength.”. But according to Animal Charity of Ohio, a Mastiff found in Mahoning County on Monday was emaciated, anemic, and suffering from hookworms, a parasite that can lead to severe anemia in dogs.
WFMJ.com
3 people shot inside Youngstown bar, suspect identified
Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting at a Youngstown bar early Sunday. Detectives say 21-year-old Machai Cheatham, 21, was booked into the county jail on three counts of felonious assault following the shooting of three men, ages 19,20, and 21 inside the King's Court, formerly the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Santa sets aside some time for special kids at the Eastwood Mall
Niles, OH -- Visiting Santa Clause is a tradition that many kids in our country enjoy. But for some kids visiting Santa among large crowds can be upsetting in a traditional setting of long lines and big crowds. To make the experience fun and enjoyable the Eastwood Mall opened doors...
WFMJ.com
Greenville man convicted of drug, gun charges in federal court
A Greenville man has been convicted of gun and drug trafficking crimes in federal court. According to the release, 37-year-old Joshua Peters was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition after a prior felony conviction.
WFMJ.com
Accident on Youngstown's West Side sends one to hospital
A car accident on the West Side of Youngstown sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Youngstown Police responded to a singe-vehicle car accident on Glacier Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. According to police, a woman driving the vehicle went over a guardrail on a telephone pole, causing...
WFMJ.com
Deputy Chief tapped as new Hermitage Police Chief
A veteran police officer has been chosen to succeed Eric Jewell when he retires as Hermitage Police Chief at the end of this week. City Manager Gary Hinkson announced today that Adam J. Piccirillo has been appointed Chief of Police of the Hermitage Police Department, effective December 10, 2022. Piccirillo...
WFMJ.com
Amazon truck swerves off I-80 in Austintown
State Troopers are investigating the crash of an Amazon truck along Interstate 80 in Austintown. The tractor trailer went off the interstate near the Route 46 overpass at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. No traffic was immediately blocked since the truck landed in the median. However, the accident took out a...
WFMJ.com
Report finds nothing mechanically wrong with plane involved in fatal Southington crash
A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report has provided more details on a fatal plane crash that happened in Southington. The crash occurred on October 28 near Herr Fieldhouse Road and claimed the life of 82-year-old Richard Coles. According to the report, Coles had been flying an "experimental, amateur-built" Zenith...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 5th
Vindicator file photo / December 5, 1987 | Bob McDermott, vice president of the Niles Rotary Club, stands with first-place winners of the T. Craig Bond Memorial Speech Tournament at Niles McKinley High School 35 years ago. Seated from left, Greg Shaffer, Susie Gysegem, Daiva Ziegler, Lisa Cassano, Lynn Johnson, and standing, McDermott, Alexis Gradishar, Nicole Eckinrode, Tony Cantelmo, Tim Matis, Chris Skowron, and Tony Spalvieri.
WFMJ.com
Closed since 1996, Warren St. Joe's hospital finally coming down
After years of being called an eyesore in Warren, the old Saint Joseph's Hospital is being torn down. The hospital has been closed since 1996. Warren Mayor Doug Franklin was on hand for part of the demolition Tuesday and even got into a crane to help crews bring down a part of the building.
WFMJ.com
Taylor Swift ticket raffle set to benefit Valley arts organization
If you were one of the people left empty-handed when Taylor Swift concert tickets went on sale, there’s still hope you could see the pop superstar live. Students Motivated by the Arts and the Mohn Family are raffling off two VIP Floor Seat tickets to the Taylor Swift concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., for June 16, 2023.
WFMJ.com
Pharmacies fight $650M opioid epidemic award to Trumbull, Lake Counties
The owners of three major pharmacy chains are fighting a federal court order that they pay millions of dollars to Trumbull and Lake counties in Ohio for allegedly contributing to the nation’s opioid epidemic. Attorneys for Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS filed a brief in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court...
Comments / 0