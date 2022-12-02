I have a confession: It’s my fault your power bill is going up. Back in July, an Eversource rep knocked on my door to try to persuade me to participate in a pilot program to be more aggressive about removing “risk trees within the fall zone.” They’d cleared some timber in the spring, but were restricted in how deep into property lines they could reach. To sweeten the pot, they offered something in exchange: Smaller trees.

1 DAY AGO