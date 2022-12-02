Read full article on original website
Power & Politics: Lamont signs bill extending cost-saving measures; Native American studies curriculum
It was a busy week in Hartford after lawmakers were called back into a special session. They approved and Gov. Ned Lamont signed a sweeping bill meant to save you some cash this winter.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Senator Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested the...
oceanstatecurrent.com
New England governors face push back from maritime groups
(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
DoingItLocal
SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES
Public-Private Partnership Identifies Ways To Help Lower Winter Energy Prices, From Electricity to Gasoline. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that in response to calls from his administration and other Connecticut state officials – including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel – to do more for customers in the state amid historically high electric prices, utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) have agreed to work with state leaders on a short-term/interim Customer Relief Plan to provide immediate relief to electric customers this winter.
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The larger question — how to rescue families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and inflation — has begun to heat up at the Capitol.
Will Connecticut’s utility watchdog get the power to stop electric rate spikes?
Starting in January, Connecticut residents face increases of as much as 50% in their monthly electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing surging ongoing global demand for natural gas.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
therealdeal.com
Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut
Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Updates to Connecticut Bottle Bill Provisions Taking Effect Jan. 1
On Jan. 1, 2023, a major upgrade to Connecticut’s bottle bill goes into effect per legislation approved in June 2021: Deposits will be added to hard seltzer, hard cider and most non-carbonated beverages not currently covered in the program. Container Recycling Institute data indicate this will lead to in a 13% increase in overall beverage unit coverage.
CT police: Updated ‘red flag’ law used largely for suicide threats
The number of cases using CT's "red flag" law has increased sharply since June 1, and police are using it more to deal with suicide threats.
Eyewitness News
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
Lawsuit filed over gun that allegedly fires on its own
Connecticut is among 13 states involved in a lawsuit against a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol that has reportedly been firing on its own.
wiltonbulletin.com
John Breunig (opinion): A log jam of opinions over Eversource tree removal plan in CT
I have a confession: It’s my fault your power bill is going up. Back in July, an Eversource rep knocked on my door to try to persuade me to participate in a pilot program to be more aggressive about removing “risk trees within the fall zone.” They’d cleared some timber in the spring, but were restricted in how deep into property lines they could reach. To sweeten the pot, they offered something in exchange: Smaller trees.
Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes. The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. Connecticut's strong schools help contribute towards the state being ranked fifth in...
Here Are The Top 5 Holiday Treats In Each Northeast State
What are your favorite Christmas/Holiday treats that you simply CAN NOT live without each and every year? For me, the treat that needs to happen each year, bar none, is my fiancee's masterly made sugar cookies. They are a delicious and decadent way to celebrate the season, just as it is intended.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES MULTISTATE SETTLEMENT WITH CARMAX OVER THE DISCLOSURE OF SAFETY RECALLS
(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong today announced a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. and 35 attorneys general that will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles. Connecticut will receive a payment of $20,589.46 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Expanding Eligibility for Heating Assistance This Winter
An increase in energy assistance is going to help low income families get through the winter. But skyrocketing fuel costs are a real concern for many in the state. Operation Fuel provides assistance to families across Connecticut. Executive Director Brenda Watson explains how expanding eligibility can help many more families.
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
ai-cio.com
Former Connecticut Treasurer Named Chief Public Pension Strategist at Apollo Global Management
Outgoing Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden is scheduled to join Apollo Global Management in January in the newly created role of chief public pension strategist. As state treasurer, Wooden is the principal fiduciary overseeing Connecticut’s $45 billion retirement and trust funds. He had announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection and would leave office in January 2023. Erick Russell was elected as the next treasurer and is scheduled to take office on January 4.
