William “Billy” Smiley
William “Billy” Smiley, 76 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday (12/03) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He is survived by his wife: Joan; a son: Kenny Smiley of Hardinsburg; Daughters: Tara Hinton and Missy Masterson, both of Hardinsburg 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Lucy Strickland of Mississippi; Nancy Hamilton of Decatur, IL and Shirley Bennett of Hardinsburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday (12/08) afternoon at 1 at New Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10 Thursday morning. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Norton Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Lorene Bishop Compton
Lorene Bishop Compton, 83 of Utica, died Saturday, (12/03) at her residence. She is survived by her sons: Billy Compton of Masonville and Bruce Compton of Mt. Washington; five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; three sisters: Annie Stephenson, Darlene Dowell and Doris McVicar; three brothers, Bill, Donnie and Kenny Bishop. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/07) morning at 11 Eastern at Salem Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington after 1 Eastern Tuesday (12/06) afternoon and at the church after 9 Eastern Wednesday morning. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky in Owensboro.
Victims In Louisville Murder-Suicide Identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton all died due to gunshot wounds suffered Saturday. The coroner’s office says Gary Stanton died by suicide with a self-inflicted wound. Family members told Louisville media that they weren’t aware of any problems in the family.
Juvenile Arrested In Larue County Fatal Shooting
HODGENVILLE (12/03/22) – A 15-year-old is in custody following a fatal shooting over the weekend in Larue County. Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police responded to an incident Saturday at a location in Hodgenville. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males, got into an alteration leading to the 17-year-old being shot. The 17-year-old was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died. KSP charged the 15-year-old for the victim’s death and he was lodged in the Adair Co. Juvenile Detention Center, further charges could be forthcoming. The victim’s body will be transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy to be conducted at a later date. Due to both the suspect and victim being minors neither of their names will be released.
Ford And Battery Maker Showcase Construction At Glendale
FRANKFORT (AP) – Ford Motor Co. and South Korean partner SK On have shown off their progress in developing a battery production venture in Kentucky. They’ve laid the groundwork for what a Ford executive says is one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business. Production is scheduled to start in 2025 at the two battery manufacturing plants being built at Glendale, Kentucky. The venture will employ 5,000 workers to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
Alvin Clifford “Stud” Lynch, Jr.
Alvin Clifford “Stud” Lynch, Jr, age 59, of Battletown, died Friday (12/2). He is survived by three children: Nathan Lynch, Quin Lynch, and Addilyn Lynch; his sisters: Andi Lynch and Nina Lynch; and four grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM ET Wednesday (12/7) at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with burial to follow in Battletown. Visitation will be held after 9 AM ET Wednesday (12/7) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association.
