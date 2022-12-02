HODGENVILLE (12/03/22) – A 15-year-old is in custody following a fatal shooting over the weekend in Larue County. Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police responded to an incident Saturday at a location in Hodgenville. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males, got into an alteration leading to the 17-year-old being shot. The 17-year-old was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died. KSP charged the 15-year-old for the victim’s death and he was lodged in the Adair Co. Juvenile Detention Center, further charges could be forthcoming. The victim’s body will be transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy to be conducted at a later date. Due to both the suspect and victim being minors neither of their names will be released.

LARUE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO