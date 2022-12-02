Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
anonymouseagle.com
GAME THREAD: RV Marquette vs North Carolina Central
THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3) vs North Carolina Central (5-4) THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats. THE LINE:...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Announces The 2023 Schedule
With just about two months to go before the season gets started, Marquette women’s lacrosse announced their 2023 schedule on Tuesday. As mentioned in the tweet, there are nine home games on the schedule for this coming spring, and that will tie 2018 for the program record for most home games for Meredith Black’s Golden Eagles in the 11th season of lacrosse in Milwaukee. Even with that being the case, MU will only play three straight home games once this season, and that won’t happen until April. In a neat little coincidence, that run of home games will immediately follow MU’s longest stretch away from Valley Fields, which is three straight games.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Volleyball Will Host Wisconsin At Fiserv Forum!
Back when Marquette volleyball was scheduled to play at Wisconsin in Madison earlier this fall, MU head coach Ryan Theis mentioned to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he would like to see his Golden Eagles face Kelly Sheffield’s Badgers at Fiserv Forum. At the time, I thought it was just Theis doing a little PR out in the public eye, throwing out a trial balloon and so on.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Men’s Basketball Earns Associated Press Top 25 Votes
Last week, Marquette men’s basketball smacked then-#6 Baylor to the tune of 26 points, and it was a game that was never in doubt for the final 30 minutes or so. They also lost in overtime to Wisconsin, a team that was earning Associated Press top 25 votes, and both of those games happened in Marquette’s barn.
anonymouseagle.com
Get To Know A Marquette Basketball Opponent: North Carolina Central
Dang, how many schools are in that area of the state, anyway? Gonna presume it’s even more than we realize. Founding and History: The school was chartered in 1909 and started classes in 1910. Originally, it was named, and stick with me here, I’m just passing it along: National Religious Training School & Chautauqua for the Colored Race. I’m just going to drop this Wikipedia link for Chautauqua right here and let you figure it out. In 1915, the school was sold and reamed as National Training School, where it started preparing black teachers. That’s how it ended up being renamed Durham State Normal School for Negroes in 1923 when the state began funding it, as “Normal School” is old-timey code for “teachers’ college.” Two years later, as the curriculum expanded, the state changed the name again to North Carolina College for Negroes, and eventually, in 1947, everyone wised up and just made it North Carolina College at Durham. They dropped “at Durham” part and officially expanded to university status in 1969.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
anonymouseagle.com
Seton Hall 82 Marquette 78: Four Factors and notes
South Orange, NJ - Seton Hall put points on the board, in the end though it was defense and a strong effort allowing the Pirates to defeat Marquette 82-78 at Walsh Gymnasium. Sunday’s outcome improved the Pirates to 6-3 (2-0 Big East) while 24th ranked Marquette is now 7-2 (1-1 Big East).
Comments / 0