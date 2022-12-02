ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okctalk.com

Once largest hotel in OKC being demolished

Demolition has started at what was once the largest hotel in Oklahoma City. When it opened in 1972, the Hilton Inn West had over 500 rooms in three separate buildings with tennis courts and four pools, one indoors. It featured the upscale Brandywine Room restaurant and the Sportspage Club was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Rose State Launches New Film Program

Rose State College in Midwest City is launching a new film program. Rose State will offer an associate degree in film studies and digital media starting next Spring. Applications are already available online at the Rose State Website. The program is meant to teach students various positions in filmmaking and content creation.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
EDMOND, OK
kosu.org

Water treatment plant found to be spilling raw sewage into Edmond creek

The plant treats wastewater for Bethany and Warr Acres. Instead of discharging treated water, the plant was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into nearby Liberty Lake in Guthrie. KFOR reported an equipment failure at the plant was responsible. The DEQ’s emergency order requires the treatment plant to...
EDMOND, OK
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas

Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.

Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
DEL CITY, OK

