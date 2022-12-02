Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
okctalk.com
Once largest hotel in OKC being demolished
Demolition has started at what was once the largest hotel in Oklahoma City. When it opened in 1972, the Hilton Inn West had over 500 rooms in three separate buildings with tennis courts and four pools, one indoors. It featured the upscale Brandywine Room restaurant and the Sportspage Club was...
KOCO
Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibition set to start in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular immersive art exhibition is coming to Oklahoma City later this month. "Immersive Van Gogh" will be at the Oklahoma City Cox Convention Center starting Dec. 14. The exhibition allows people to "step inside" the iconic works of art by Vincent Van Gogh. It features...
news9.com
Sleigh Bells Market Returns To OKC Farmers Public Market
Returning for their sixth year, the Oklahoma City Sleigh Bells Market kicks off Sunday afternoon. The event is being hosted at the Farmers Public Market from 12 to 5 p.m. People can expect numerous vendors and shopping, and admission is completely free.
KOCO
Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital writes Christmas book for children
NORMAN, Okla. — She used her recovery time to write a Christmas book for children. "A story about how Jingle the North Pole blacksmith makes shoes for the reindeer, and sometimes they lose them," said author Sharon Davis. Davis said she put pieces of her own life into her...
OKC Boathouse District prepares the lights for the holiday river parade
Get your ready to show off some holiday spirit today as, RIVERSPORT is bringing back an Oklahoma City family favorite - Holiday River Parade!
news9.com
Rose State Launches New Film Program
Rose State College in Midwest City is launching a new film program. Rose State will offer an associate degree in film studies and digital media starting next Spring. Applications are already available online at the Rose State Website. The program is meant to teach students various positions in filmmaking and content creation.
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
KOCO
Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
kosu.org
Water treatment plant found to be spilling raw sewage into Edmond creek
The plant treats wastewater for Bethany and Warr Acres. Instead of discharging treated water, the plant was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into nearby Liberty Lake in Guthrie. KFOR reported an equipment failure at the plant was responsible. The DEQ’s emergency order requires the treatment plant to...
Northwest Oklahoma City condo fire causes over $1 million in damages
A condominium fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused what officials estimate to be over $1 million in damages early Sunday morning.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas
Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
Fraudulent charges continue at OK Casey’s gas stations, driving customers away
News 4 has been reporting on fraudulent Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station charges since early September, but three months later and the issue is still prevalent.
KOCO
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
oklahomatoday.com
Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.
Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
KOCO
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
