Cherish the Ladies Brings Celtic Christmas Show to the Tarrytown Music Hall
Restless one night lying in bed enveloped by pulsating Irish melodies and merriment bellowing from below, a four-year old Joanie Madden snuck downstairs peaking around corners with her ears wide open — she was a magnet to the action. The home, located in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx, was once again playing host to well-known musicians honing their craft in-between laughs, drinks and traditional tunes that pluck the heart strings.
Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry Launches Capital Campaign
Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry has launched a capital campaign to raise $1.5 million. Pastor Rev. Christopher Monturo publicly announced the fundraising effort during last weekend’s masses, but indicated about $700,000 had already been pledged. The campaign has been dubbed Living Our Faith, Building Our...
The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show Is On Track Again
The Irvington Historical Society is inviting young and old to visit its train show in the basement of its McVickar House headquarters near the top of Main Street in the village. With six working trains on track—both HO and Lionel’s O gauge, as well as a stationary sample of the larger G (for Garden) gauge cars, the show offers a mesmerizing cross section of the Lilliputian world of rail transport.
Dobbs Ferry’s Middle School Creates a Special Playground for Special Ed Students
In a show of commitment to all its students, administrators at Dobbs Ferry Middle School held a ribbon-cutting on December 1st, celebrating the opening of a unique new playground for its special-needs class. Presiding over the event was Middle School Principal Patrick Mussolini and Special Education Director Jean Gismervik; in attendance were special education administrators, staff members from the special ed “life skills” class, their eight students, and the children’s families.
