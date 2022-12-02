ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season

Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stillwaterliving.com

Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.

Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
STILLWATER, OK
okctalk.com

Once largest hotel in OKC being demolished

Demolition has started at what was once the largest hotel in Oklahoma City. When it opened in 1972, the Hilton Inn West had over 500 rooms in three separate buildings with tennis courts and four pools, one indoors. It featured the upscale Brandywine Room restaurant and the Sportspage Club was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Lion cubs introduced to outdoor habitat at OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo provided a good look at the four African lion cubs born earlier this year. The zoo posted a video to social media showing Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango being introduced to their outdoor habitat. They’ve been exposed to the habitat for a bit in the mornings in the past week before the zoo opens each day.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

140 angels still available on Salvation Army Angel Tree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are still angels to be adopted from the Salvation Army Angel Tree this holiday season. 140 angels still remain on the Angel Tree, waiting to offer a merry Christmas to someone in need in Central Oklahoma. “For many, Christmas is the most wonderful time...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
CHOCTAW, OK
kosu.org

Water treatment plant found to be spilling raw sewage into Edmond creek

The plant treats wastewater for Bethany and Warr Acres. Instead of discharging treated water, the plant was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into nearby Liberty Lake in Guthrie. KFOR reported an equipment failure at the plant was responsible. The DEQ’s emergency order requires the treatment plant to...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Rose State Launches New Film Program

Rose State College in Midwest City is launching a new film program. Rose State will offer an associate degree in film studies and digital media starting next Spring. Applications are already available online at the Rose State Website. The program is meant to teach students various positions in filmmaking and content creation.
MIDWEST CITY, OK

