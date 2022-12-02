There is no issue with the supply of antibiotics used to treat Strep A from manufacturers, the health secretary has insisted – though he conceded some GPs may face shortages while stock is moved around.Steve Barclay told Sky News: “Sometimes, GPs can have particular surges if they’ve got a lot of demand in an area, and that’s quite routine, we can move the stock around our depots.“As of last night when we checked (with suppliers), they said they could reassure us that they’ve got good stock and were moving that around to meet demand.”It comes after a pupil who...

38 MINUTES AGO