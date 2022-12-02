Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
How Wide Does FTX Contagion Spread? The Affected Companies So Far
Apart from crashing the crypto market, FTX’s catastrophe prompted severe financial losses for multiple firms. The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX will go down as one of the darkest moments in crypto’s history. The company experienced severe liquidity issues in November and couldn’t honor the withdrawal requests of its customers.
Troubled Crypto Firm Genesis Owes Gemini’s Customers $900 Million (Report)
Genesis and Digital Currency Group (DCG) supposedly owe nearly $1 billion to clients of Gemini. The cryptocurrency brokerage platform – Genesis – and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), reportedly owe customers of Gemini approximately $900 million. Genesis has been coping with severe issues ever since the...
Standard Chartered Analyst Explains Why BTC Will Suffer Even More in 2023 (Report)
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 in 2023, while gold could soar to an ATH of $2,250 per ounce in 2023, Robertsen stated. Eric Robertsen – Global Head of Research at Standard Chartered – thinks bitcoin could tumble to $5,000 next year as more cryptocurrency firms might experience liquidity issues.
Coinbase CEO: Even The Most Gullible People Should Not Believe SBF
Coinbase’s chief executive doesn’t buy SBF’s story about the missing $8 billion. Samuel Bankman-Fried took Do Kwon’s spot by becoming the most talked-about and arguably hated person in the cryptocurrency industry in November when his empire collapsed, and the community found out about his dirty laundry.
Circle Nixes SPAC Deal With Concord, Still Nurses Public Listing Ambition
However, the USDC issuer still wants to go public at some point. Fintech company and USDC issuer Circle has terminated a business combination deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp., but it has not scrapped its plan to go public. Circle’s announcement is the latest in the...
Many More Crypto Firms to Suffer FTX’s Fate, Predicts Palantir Co-Founder
Even though most crypto projects might scam users, there is a bright future for blockchain technology, Lonsdale said. Joe Lonsdale – Co-Founder of the software company Palantir Technologies – thinks multiple cryptocurrency companies will go bankrupt in the future since most function like Ponzi schemes. However, he believes...
Bitcoin Miners in Peril: Difficulty Sees Biggest Drop Since July 2021
The current negative market dynamics have hindered Bitcoin miner revenues and cash flows. Bitcoin mining difficulty witnessed a sizeable drop of 7.3% at a block height of 766,080. The last largest downward difficulty adjustment of nearly 28% occurred seventeen months ago, on July 2021, when miners moved out of China en masse after the CCP’s blanket ban.
XRP Flat on the Weekly, Will it Break Above $0.40 on SEC Case Optimism? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Following a ruthless price action in November, Ripple is now attempting to recoup its losses alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Although it was expected that optimism regarding the SEC action would result in positive market movements, this is yet to come to fruition. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The...
Bull Market Signal? Jim Cramer Advises Crypto Investors to Sell
Cramer believes Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC) could crash to zero in the future. The host of CNBC’s Mad Money show – Jim Cramer – said cryptocurrency investors still have time to sell their “awful” positions. His previous advice has often...
Bitcoin Pushes Above $17K But is Another Crash Inbound? (BTC Price Analysis)
Following a massive decline in early November, Bitcoin’s price has consequently suffered from extremely low volatility. The cryptocurrency has been consolidating with serious downward momentum since this significant drop. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. After falling below both the yellow trendline and the significant support level of...
Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown
Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
These Are The Two Critical Levels for BTC to Determine the Mid-Term Trend (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price is approaching a significant level, which could prove decisive for the mid-term trend of the market. Although there are some positive signs on the technical charts, it remains too early to decide whether a new bullish phase is on the horizon. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily...
Orthogonal Trading is “Effectively Insolvent,” According to Maple Finance
Orthogonal allegedly lied about its exposure to FTX, which has rendered it unable to pay off its debts. Blockchain-based capital marketplace Maple Finance has cut ties with digital asset hedge fund Orthogonal Trading on allegations that the latter misrepresented its financial statements. Maple said assets within the Orthogonal credit pool...
Strike Brings Lightning-Based Remittance Payments to Africa
Americans will be able to remit value directly into African bank accounts using Strike and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payments platform Strike has now expanded to Africa, enabling instant and low-cost remittances to the continent by leveraging its new “Send Globally” feature. The tool, available to all American Strike users,...
Bitcoin Pulls Above $17K as Axie Infinity (AXS) Skyrockets 23% (Market Watch)
Bitcoin managed to register its highest price tag in just over 20 days. After the relatively quiet weekend, bitcoin went on the offensive and tapped a new multi-week high well above $17,000. The altcoins have turned green as well, with ETH reclaiming $1,300. Others, such as Shiba Inu, CRO, LTC,...
Vitalik Buterin Advises Focusing on The Tech to Avoid Crypto Weariness
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out about the state of the crypto industry and how to avoid growing tired of it. On Dec. 4, Vitalik Buterin responded to a question from a popular community member who said they had grown tired of the scammers and fraudsters in crypto after nine years.
Calm Before the Storm? Bitcoin Consolidates at $17K (Market Watch)
Bitcoin continues consolidating around $17K, begging the question if this is the calm before the storm. Bitcoin failed to produce a meaningful breakout throughout the past 24 hours and is now consolidating around the coveted $17K level. As it has proven to be the case many times in the past, though, is this the calm before the storm?
Jack Dorsey’s Block Co-Leads in $2M Seed Round in East African Bitcoin Miner
The latest capital infusion will be used to support the company’s expansion across East African markets. Gridless – a Kenyan-based Bitcoin mining company – has announced raising a $2 million seed investment round led by venture capital investor Stillmark and digital payments firm Block, Inc. According to...
