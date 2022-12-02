ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Z94

Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season

Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Holiday Adventure: Famous Leg Lamp Replica In Chickasha

Just a short trip southwest of the metro, Chickasha and its light display has been a popular holiday destination but folks down there added something new this year that's sure to "kick" things up a notch. The community of Chickasha is full of stories. Founded along a railway in the...
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

OKC Zoo Introduces Winter Hours

The Oklahoma City Zoo is changing its hours of operations for the winter season. The zoo will now be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Feb. 8, but will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Monday. Safari Lights will continue nightly through Jan. 1, the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Lion cubs introduced to outdoor habitat at OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo provided a good look at the four African lion cubs born earlier this year. The zoo posted a video to social media showing Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango being introduced to their outdoor habitat. They’ve been exposed to the habitat for a bit in the mornings in the past week before the zoo opens each day.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stillwaterliving.com

Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.

Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
STILLWATER, OK
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Water treatment plant found to be spilling raw sewage into Edmond creek

The plant treats wastewater for Bethany and Warr Acres. Instead of discharging treated water, the plant was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into nearby Liberty Lake in Guthrie. KFOR reported an equipment failure at the plant was responsible. The DEQ’s emergency order requires the treatment plant to...
EDMOND, OK

