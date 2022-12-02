Read full article on original website
Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season
Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
News On 6
Holiday Adventure: Famous Leg Lamp Replica In Chickasha
Just a short trip southwest of the metro, Chickasha and its light display has been a popular holiday destination but folks down there added something new this year that's sure to "kick" things up a notch. The community of Chickasha is full of stories. Founded along a railway in the...
News On 6
OKC Zoo Introduces Winter Hours
The Oklahoma City Zoo is changing its hours of operations for the winter season. The zoo will now be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Feb. 8, but will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Monday. Safari Lights will continue nightly through Jan. 1, the...
KOCO
Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibition set to start in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular immersive art exhibition is coming to Oklahoma City later this month. "Immersive Van Gogh" will be at the Oklahoma City Cox Convention Center starting Dec. 14. The exhibition allows people to "step inside" the iconic works of art by Vincent Van Gogh. It features...
KOCO
WATCH: Lion cubs introduced to outdoor habitat at OKC Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo provided a good look at the four African lion cubs born earlier this year. The zoo posted a video to social media showing Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango being introduced to their outdoor habitat. They’ve been exposed to the habitat for a bit in the mornings in the past week before the zoo opens each day.
stillwaterliving.com
Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.
Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
News On 6
School Districts Across Oklahoma Transition to Virtual Learning Amid Spike In Illnesses
Whether it’s inside the classroom or the hospital, Oklahomans are feeling the toll of respiratory illnesses this season. Doctors are calling this the tri-demic, between the flu, RSV and COVID students and teachers are calling in sick in record numbers. “It came down to we’ve got about a third...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
KOCO
Ninnekah Public Schools moving to virtual learning Monday due to threat
NINNEKAH, Okla. — Ninnekah Public Schools students will learn virtually Monday as a precaution due to a threat to the school. District officials said in a Facebook post that law enforcement contacted the person who made the threat. "Student and staff safety remains a priority and the move to...
KOCO
Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
kosu.org
Water treatment plant found to be spilling raw sewage into Edmond creek
The plant treats wastewater for Bethany and Warr Acres. Instead of discharging treated water, the plant was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into nearby Liberty Lake in Guthrie. KFOR reported an equipment failure at the plant was responsible. The DEQ’s emergency order requires the treatment plant to...
Northwest Oklahoma City condo fire causes over $1 million in damages
A condominium fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused what officials estimate to be over $1 million in damages early Sunday morning.
Fraudulent charges continue at OK Casey’s gas stations, driving customers away
News 4 has been reporting on fraudulent Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station charges since early September, but three months later and the issue is still prevalent.
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
KOCO
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
KOCO
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
