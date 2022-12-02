ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
KTVB

Lea Michele Shares Barbra Streisand's Reaction to Her 'Funny Girl' Role

No one's going to rain on Lea Michele's parade! The 36-year-old actress is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a role originated by Barbra Streisand in 1964. Michele, who has a long history of performing songs from Funny Girl on Glee and beyond, shared on...
KTVB

John Travolta Reacts to Friend and Co-Star Kirstie Alley’s Death With Heartfelt Tribute

John Travolta is paying tribute to Kirstie Alley, shortly after news broke that the Cheers alum had died at age 71, following a battle with cancer. Travolta, 68, took to Instagram Monday evening to share a pair of photos honoring Alley's memory -- including flashback photo of Alley in a white dress, and a photo of himself and Alley from their younger years.
KTVB

Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Star and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dead at 71

Cheers star and Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died. She was 71. According to a statement penned by Alley's children, True, 30 and Lillie, 28, and released on her official social media accounts, the actress died Monday following a short battle with cancer. Per Alley's family, she was surrounded by her closest family as she fought the disease -- only recently discovered.
KTVB

'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Reacts to 'Cuties' Scene, Says Ex Zanab 'Played Me 100 Percent'

Cole Barnett is speaking out in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding him and his ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The reunion special, which aired last month, found the exes at odds with Zanab throwing accusations that Cole had body shamed her and bragged about getting other girls' numbers at his bachelor party.
KTVB

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
KTVB

Inside Ashton Kutcher and Twin Brother Michael's Deep Bond

Ashton and Michael Kutcher have an unbreakable bond. The 44-year-old twins recently made headlines for their first-ever joint interview on Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, and, in honor of the milestone, ET is looking back at the Kutchers' relationship. The brothers came as quite a surprise to Kutcher...
KTVB

Selena Gomez Shares Fred Armisen's Reaction to Her Naming Her Kidney After Him

Fred Armisen couldn’t have been sweeter after finding out Selena Gomez named her kidney after him. During Monday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old songstress shared the Saturday Night Live alum’s reaction to her reveal from her Rolling Stone cover story. "So, I got a...
KTVB

George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
