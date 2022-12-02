Read full article on original website
Amanda Kloots Says Watching Late Husband Nick Cordero in 'Broadway Rising' Brings Her to Tears (Exclusive)
Good memories and bittersweet emotions. Amanda Kloots is opening up about watching her late husband, Nick Cordero, perform on stage in scenes from the a documentary, Broadway Rising. The Talk co-host spoke with ET's Denny's Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 on Friday, and opened up about her...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Nikki Lane brings a rock ’n’ roll edge to country with the help of Josh Homme
The Nashville singer will perform at Detroit’s El Club
Lea Michele Shares Barbra Streisand's Reaction to Her 'Funny Girl' Role
No one's going to rain on Lea Michele's parade! The 36-year-old actress is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a role originated by Barbra Streisand in 1964. Michele, who has a long history of performing songs from Funny Girl on Glee and beyond, shared on...
Kirstie Alley's 'Veronica's Closet' Co-Star Kathy Najimy Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories of Late Actress
Kirstie Alley is being remembered by her Veronica's Closet co-star, Kathy Najimy, as "hilarious, talented beyond belief, and generous and loyal" and as an actress whose eccentric self was unparalleled in Hollywood. In a lengthy statement shared with ET, the 65-year-old Hocus Pocus star recalled the first time she met...
Ryan Seacrest Teases Unpredictable ‘New Year’s Rockin' Eve’ and ‘American Idol’ 21 (Exclusive)
Ryan Seacrest is ready to lead one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on television! On Friday, ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, and he teased what fans can expect. "It's...
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
John Travolta Reacts to Friend and Co-Star Kirstie Alley’s Death With Heartfelt Tribute
John Travolta is paying tribute to Kirstie Alley, shortly after news broke that the Cheers alum had died at age 71, following a battle with cancer. Travolta, 68, took to Instagram Monday evening to share a pair of photos honoring Alley's memory -- including flashback photo of Alley in a white dress, and a photo of himself and Alley from their younger years.
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer is showing some love to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her time at Saturday Night Live -- where she hosted -- and revealed that she is expecting her first child. Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew...
Camila Cabello Talks Her First 'Voice' Season and a Possible Collab With Gwen Stefani (Exclusive)
Camila Cabello is loving her first season on The Voice!. The first-time coach caught up with ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday's live semifinals show, and opened up about her last remaining Team Camila singer, Morgan Myles, saying she's "confident" about the country singer's odds to win it all. "I...
Kate Winslet Reacts to 'The Holiday' Sequel Rumors, Imagines 'Tiny Jack Blacks' Running Around (Exclusive)
After rumors that the 2006 Christmas classic, The Holiday, was getting a sequel went viral on Tuesday, Kate Winslet reacted to the news while speaking to ET at the U.K. premiere for her upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water. "As far as I know, it's not true," she told...
Brendan Fraser Shares How Fatherhoood Inspired His Hollywood Comeback in 'The Whale' (Exclusive)
Brendan Fraser is embracing the major moment he's having in his return to the spotlight. "What can I say? I’m touched, I'm grateful," the actor marveled when he sat down recently with ET's Nischelle Turner to discuss his Hollywood comeback and his lauded role in director Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film, The Whale.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Star and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dead at 71
Cheers star and Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died. She was 71. According to a statement penned by Alley's children, True, 30 and Lillie, 28, and released on her official social media accounts, the actress died Monday following a short battle with cancer. Per Alley's family, she was surrounded by her closest family as she fought the disease -- only recently discovered.
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Reacts to 'Cuties' Scene, Says Ex Zanab 'Played Me 100 Percent'
Cole Barnett is speaking out in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding him and his ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The reunion special, which aired last month, found the exes at odds with Zanab throwing accusations that Cole had body shamed her and bragged about getting other girls' numbers at his bachelor party.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
Inside Ashton Kutcher and Twin Brother Michael's Deep Bond
Ashton and Michael Kutcher have an unbreakable bond. The 44-year-old twins recently made headlines for their first-ever joint interview on Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, and, in honor of the milestone, ET is looking back at the Kutchers' relationship. The brothers came as quite a surprise to Kutcher...
Selena Gomez Shares Fred Armisen's Reaction to Her Naming Her Kidney After Him
Fred Armisen couldn’t have been sweeter after finding out Selena Gomez named her kidney after him. During Monday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old songstress shared the Saturday Night Live alum’s reaction to her reveal from her Rolling Stone cover story. "So, I got a...
'1923': Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on the 'Pleasure' of Reuniting for 'Yellowstone' Series (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take the reins for 1923, Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series, and the legendary actors -- who first played husband and wife in the 1986 movie The Mosquito Coast -- reminisced about reuniting nearly four decades later. "It was great fun," Ford told ET's Cassie DiLaura...
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
