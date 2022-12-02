Read full article on original website
Buffalo State Athletics
Maggie Bilquin And Maddie Digges Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week
BUFFALO, NY – Maggie Bilquin (Niagara Falls, NY/Niagara Falls) from the women's swimming and diving team and Madi Digges (Madison, AL/St. Louis Blues AAA) from the women's hockey team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past week. Bilquin, an environmental science major,...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Hits the Road for Matchup with Brockport
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team will visit the Golden Eagles of Brockport tonight at 7 at Wegmans Ice Arena. The Bengals are coming off a hard-fought home loss last night against the No. 8 Geneseo Knights, falling 3-2. Brockport also lost by a one-goal margin Friday night, a 1-0 road defeat at the hands of Fredonia.
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Hangs On for 4-3 Win Over Brockport
BROCKPORT, NY – After host Brockport scored first, the Buffalo State men's hockey team scored four straight goals, and hung on for a 4-3 victory on the road in SUNYAC action on Saturday evening. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State – 4, Brockport – 3 LOCATION: Wegmans...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Drops Contest With Oswego, 73-66
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team fell short this afternoon as they couldn't get past the Oswego State Lakers by a final score of 73-66 at the Sports Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Oswego – 73, Buffalo State – 66 LOCATION: Sports Arena –...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Falls Short Against #8 Geneseo
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team dropped a hard-fought battle with #8 Geneseo on Friday evening, falling 3-2 to the Knights in SUNYAC action at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Geneseo – 3, Buffalo State – 2 LOCATION: Ice Arena – Buffalo,...
Buffalo State Athletics
Swim And Dive Has Strong Showing At Mid-Season Meet
CORTLAND, NY – The Buffalo State swimming and diving teams finished off their mid-season meet hosted by SUNY Cortland. The men finished fifth in the seven team field while the women had an impressive third place showing. RESULTS (PDF) FOR THE BENGAL MEN. The 200 free relay of Matt...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball Falls To #12 Oswego State
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team dropped their contest with #12 Oswego State by a final score of 106-64 at the Buffalo State Sports Arena. FINAL SCORE: #12 Oswego – 106, Buffalo State – 64 LOCATION: Sports Arena – Buffalo, NY. RECORDS: #12...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey Defeated by Oswego State
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's hockey team fell to #15 Oswego State on Friday afternoon by a final score of 9-2 in NEWHL action at the Ice Arena. FINAL SCORE: Oswego State – 9, Buffalo State – 2 LOCATION: Ice Arena – Buffalo, NY.
Banditland opener a letdown for frenzied fans
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A juiced crowd of orange-clad devotees was welcomed at KeyBank Center on Saturday night by a sentimental video narrated by John Tavares, the Hall of Famer who played in the first 24 Bandits seasons and is in his fourth as head coach. “You fuel us, you encourage us, you all inspire […]
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball Can't Overcome Slow Start Against Geneseo
GENESEO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell behind early, and couldn't recover, in a 68-58 loss to Geneseo in SUNYAC action on the road on Friday evening. RECORDS: Geneseo (4-3, 1-1 SUNYAC), Buffalo State (1-4, 0-2 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Tyron Smith (New York,...
buffaloscoop.com
Amerks hosting PGA Championship Night in February
The Rochester Americans announced that the team is hosting PGA Championship Night in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of America on Friday, Feb. 17 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. The first of its kind, PGA Championship Night will celebrate the unique crossover...
UB going to Camellia Bowl vs. Georgia Southern, former QB Kyle Vantrease
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kyle Vantrease quarterbacked University at Buffalo to the Camellia Bowl championship in 2020. Vantrease and the UB Bulls will return to Montgomery, Alabama for another bowl game — this time as opponents. UB accepted a bid to the Camellia Bowl on Sunday and will play Georgia Southern on Dec. 27 at […]
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
westsidenewsny.com
Brown – MacMillan
Stephanie L. Brown and Ryan A. MacMillan were united in marriage October 8, 2022 at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva, NY. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville. The groom is the son of Keith and Beth MacMillan of Chili. The maid of honor was...
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Unexpectedly Amazing Barbecue Around Buffalo
I grew up searching for authentic barbecue on family road trips to Florida through the Carolinas and Georgia. I have vivid memories of the sweet, tender, and smokey goodness we found at almost every stop. In high school my brother and I graduated to smoking our own meat and fixing our own sauces that always attracted half the neighborhood. After college I started working in Colorado. Every-time I drove across the country I would plan my route around looking for the best brisket and ribs in St. Louis and Kansas City.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School sophomore to compete in Prix de Lausanne ballet competition
Madison Bevilacqua, a sophomore at Hilton High School, put on her first ballet shoes at age three. Since then she has competed with dancers from around the country and around the world in the Youth America Grand Prix, American Dance Competition/Youth International Ballet Competition, New York City Dance Alliance as well as several local competitions. Where is she headed next? At the end of January, Madison will travel to Switzerland to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne.
10 Shocking Things For People That Move To Buffalo
If you have any preconceived notions of the way things will be when moving to a new city, you might be surprised. It can be very surprising, even in the City of Good Neighbors. It's funny to listen to someone who isn't from Buffalo describe it. The weather is cold,...
