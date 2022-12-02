Read full article on original website
Commanders DC Jack Del Rio pleased with Ryan Kerrigan's role as assistant coach
It’s rare to see NFL teams make coaching changes in training camp. However, the Washington Commanders made a notable over the summer, firing defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoting assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to defensive line coach. By promoting Zgonina, the Commanders had an opening...
Commanders final injury report for Week 13 vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders will be without top cornerback Benjamin St-Juste for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. St-Juste, who injured his ankle in the Week 11 win over the Houston Texans, will miss his second consecutive game. With Washington’s bye week coming in Week 14, the Commanders may be looking to get St-Juste an extra week of rest before the final stretch.
Former Panthers safety believes Steve Wilks has done enough to shed interim tag
It's still unclear what direction the Carolina Panthers will go in with the head coaching position after firing Matt Rhule back in October. However, seven weeks into his interim gig, Steve Wilks has already gained the support of former safety Tre Boston. The Panthers have had mixed results since Wilks...
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Commanders Signing Daron Payne? Washington ‘Hope’ Isn’t Enough
The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things. Meanwhile, Daron Payne keeps doing the right things. And a monster contract - from Washington or elsewhere - is now clearly in his future. “I had a bunch of opportunities to have high-sack numbers before, but I missed them,” Payne told The...
Cowboys CB Anthony Brown suffers torn Achilles
The news confirms that Brown’s season is over, and marks a significant blow to Dallas’ defense. The 28-year-old had started every game this season, logging a snap share of 90%. His production – 44 tackles, seven pass deflections and a sub-55% completion percentage allowed – will be difficult to replace, especially given the season-ending foot injury suffered by slot corner Jourdan Lewis earlier this season.
Commanders Activate OL Wes Schweitzer, Elevate WR Alex Erickson
Schweitzer, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. He then signed with...
49ers' Deebo Samuel (quad) officially active for Week 13
The San Francisco 49ers have cleared wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) for the team's Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. Samuel was trending towards missing the 49ers' Week 13 game after a deep quad bruise caused him to miss practice on Thursday and kept him limited on Friday, but apparently a Saturday's worth of rest helped the star receiver recover. He will play against the Dolphins today.
South Carolina CB Cam Smith declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The South Carolina Gamecocks will say goodbye to their starting nickel cornerback as Cam Smith announced on Twitter that he would be forgoing his senior year and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The redshirt junior is the first member of the Gamecocks to make his intentions known. Smith helped...
Giants activate OLB Azeez Ojulari, S Tony Jefferson from IR
The Giants are in the midst of a bit of a midseason slump during a crucial four-game stretch of division games. They are activating pass rusher Azeez Ojulari and safety Tony Jefferson from injured reserve in hopes that they’ll be able to turn things around after losing three of their last four, according to Giants senior writer Michael Elsen.
Broncos place WR KJ Hamler on injured reserve
Hamler has been sidelined since Week 9 with a hamstring injury. Signs appeared to be pointing to a return in the near future, but a recent setback ruled him out for tomorrow’s game against the Ravens. The 23-year-old will now miss at least the next four weeks of the season, one which has only six contests remaining for Denver.
Steelers activate DE DeMarvin Leal, place CB Ahkello Witherspoon on IR
Leal needed a moment to adjust to the game at the NFL-level but was slowly carving out a role for himself on the Steelers defense at the start of the season. Leal played fairly minimal snap shares in the team’s first three games. After being given more of an opportunity in a Week 4 loss to the Jets, Leal earned his first career start in a road game at Buffalo. A knee injury would force Leal to the IR and cause him to miss the next six games.
Giants add Mark Glowinski, Kenny Golladay to injury report
New York Giants starting right guard Mark Glowinski and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been added to the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Commanders. Glowinski (back) and Golladay (illness) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Neither player was on...
Deebo, Williams questionable for Week 13 clash vs. Dolphins
SANTA CLARA -- The Miami Dolphins are not expected to have their two starting offensive tackles available for their matchup Sunday against the 49ers. And, suddenly, the availability of the 49ers' best offensive lineman is in question, too. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams left the field Friday at the beginning...
Report: Rams' Aaron Donald hoping to avoid IR stint
Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald reportedly has no intentions of joining star teammates quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve this season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Donald suffered a high ankle sprain last week in the team’s loss to the Chiefs, but the belief is that the injury is mild and Donald will be able to return this season.
Packers LT David Bakhtiari out for Week 13; Aaron Rodgers cleared to start
The 31-year-old tweeted an encouraging update with respect to the procedure being a success. That will likely limit the length of his latest absence, but this news nevertheless marks another reason for Bakhtiari to be sidelined. His career has been greatly hampered by a 2020 ACL tear. That injury cost...
Baltimore Ravens Heavily Interested In Odell Beckham
It was recently revealed that the Baltimore Ravens are among the top five teams in the hunt to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The interest turned into “talks” recently, with the team having allegedly met with the 30-year-old. Despite the talks, it is unclear if the Ravens’ interest in...
New York Jets get great news on DT Sheldon Rankins for Week 13
At his Friday morning press conference, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered some great news. After missing the last two games with an elbow injury, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will return for the Jets in Week 13. A healthy Sheldon Rankins makes a huge difference for the New...
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs makes strong claim for league's best CB
Although he probably won't surpass his interception total last year (11), Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn didn't want him to focus on picks. Quinn asked him to implement incremental changes instead. "You're creating your present, not trying to match your past," Quinn said he told Diggs recently. Diggs created a...
2023 NFL Draft: My college football All-Senior Teams
Throughout the fall, I've tracked the progress of the top prospects on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list created by executive director Jim Nagy and his staff. With the regular season now in the books, I've put together an all-star squad of potential Senior Bowl participants (many have already accepted invitations) based on their production this year and whether they are likely to be Day 1 or Day 2 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri). Also, I included a second-team all-star squad, which you can find at the bottom of this article.
