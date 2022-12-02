Read full article on original website
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Portugal's game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup
World Cup Glance
Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m. Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. England vs. France, 2 p.m. SEMIFINAL. Tuesday, Dec. 13. W57 (World) ()...
World Cup Career Scoring Leaders
Little known before World Cup, Ramos goals lift Portugal
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — In his first start for Portugal’s national team, Gonçalo Ramos showed that he has the goods — and the goals — to stand in for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 21-year-old forward scored a hat trick Tuesday after surprisingly being called on to start against Switzerland in place of Ronaldo, the men’s record holder for most international goals. Portugal won the match 6-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time.
Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting lineup for Portugal in the round of 16 of the World Cup against Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting lineup for Portugal in the round of 16 of the World Cup against Switzerland.
What’s next for Japan after exit on penalties at World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In Japan’s fourth appearance in the round of 16 at the World Cup, the team was knocked out for the fourth time. The Japanese lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. The Croats won the shootout 3-1. Japan also reached the round of 16 in 2002, 2010 and four years ago in Russia.
Hopman Cup tennis event to return in 2023 in Nice, France
LONDON (AP) — The Hopman Cup tennis competition that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France. The International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the matches will be held on July 19-23. The Nice Lawn Tennis Club...
Djokovic to start 2023 in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open crown a year after having his visa revoked on the eve of his title defense. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by...
Portugal 6, Switzerland 1
Portugal 2 4 — 6 First Half_1, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 17th minute; 2, Portugal, Pepe, (Fernandes), 33rd. Second Half_3, Portugal, Ramos, (Dalot), 51st; 4, Portugal, Guerreiro, (Ramos), 55th; 5, Switzerland, Akanji, 58th; 6, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 67th; 7, Portugal, Leao, (Guerreiro), 90th+2. Goalies_Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn,...
Lefties across borders - The Mandhana influence on Litchfield's rise
The Australia teenager has heaped praise on the India batter for the insights she shared during their time together in the WBBL
West Indies coach Phil Simmons hopes to finish tenure on a high
While he was optimistic about their future in Tests, Simmons ruled out the possibility of coaching West Indies again
Analysis-Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
Vietnam's VinFast files for US IPO as it targets global market
Vietnam's homegrown carmaker VinFast, which plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the United States, said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the country. The pivot to the United States is a bold move by chairman Vuong, who started out selling dried noodles in the former Soviet Union before amassing his $5 billion fortune in a range of sectors including real estate, tourism and education.
Spain 0, Morocco 0
Penalty kicks — Morocco, Abdelhamid Sabiri, G; Hakim Ziyech, G; Badr Benoun, NG; Achraf Hakimi, G. Spain, Pablo Sarabia, NG; Carlos Soler, NG; Sergio Busquets, NG. Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir. Yellow Cards_Laporte, Spain, 76th; Saiss, Morocco, 90th. Referee_Fernando Rapallini. Assistant...
