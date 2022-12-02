ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup Glance

Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m. Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. England vs. France, 2 p.m. SEMIFINAL. Tuesday, Dec. 13. W57 (World) ()...
World Cup Career Scoring Leaders

Little known before World Cup, Ramos goals lift Portugal

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — In his first start for Portugal’s national team, Gonçalo Ramos showed that he has the goods — and the goals — to stand in for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 21-year-old forward scored a hat trick Tuesday after surprisingly being called on to start against Switzerland in place of Ronaldo, the men’s record holder for most international goals. Portugal won the match 6-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time.
What’s next for Japan after exit on penalties at World Cup?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In Japan’s fourth appearance in the round of 16 at the World Cup, the team was knocked out for the fourth time. The Japanese lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. The Croats won the shootout 3-1. Japan also reached the round of 16 in 2002, 2010 and four years ago in Russia.
Hopman Cup tennis event to return in 2023 in Nice, France

LONDON (AP) — The Hopman Cup tennis competition that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France. The International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the matches will be held on July 19-23. The Nice Lawn Tennis Club...
Djokovic to start 2023 in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open crown a year after having his visa revoked on the eve of his title defense. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by...
Portugal 6, Switzerland 1

Portugal 2 4 — 6 First Half_1, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 17th minute; 2, Portugal, Pepe, (Fernandes), 33rd. Second Half_3, Portugal, Ramos, (Dalot), 51st; 4, Portugal, Guerreiro, (Ramos), 55th; 5, Switzerland, Akanji, 58th; 6, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 67th; 7, Portugal, Leao, (Guerreiro), 90th+2. Goalies_Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn,...
Vietnam's VinFast files for US IPO as it targets global market

Vietnam's homegrown carmaker VinFast, which plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the United States, said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the country. The pivot to the United States is a bold move by chairman Vuong, who started out selling dried noodles in the former Soviet Union before amassing his $5 billion fortune in a range of sectors including real estate, tourism and education.
Spain 0, Morocco 0

Penalty kicks — Morocco, Abdelhamid Sabiri, G; Hakim Ziyech, G; Badr Benoun, NG; Achraf Hakimi, G. Spain, Pablo Sarabia, NG; Carlos Soler, NG; Sergio Busquets, NG. Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir. Yellow Cards_Laporte, Spain, 76th; Saiss, Morocco, 90th. Referee_Fernando Rapallini. Assistant...

