Meet Hailo-8™: An AI Processor That Uses Computer Vision For Multi-Camera Multi-Person Re-Identification
Multi-person re-identification is an important aspect of today’s video surveillance systems. This process allows the user to identify individuals across multiple video streams, which can be helpful in data analysis and security operations. High-performance computing is frequently needed for multi-person re-identification. Multi-person re-identification is put into practice using deep learning, extending to the identification of a particular individual repeatedly, either in a specific location over time or along a trail between multiple locations. Many factors, such as occlusions, various viewpoints, and lighting conditions of each camera, present a significant difficulty for effective tracking.
New Intel research charts a course to trillion-transistor chip designs by 2030
Something to look forward to: Intel submitted several research papers to this year's International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), highlighting their plans to pursue new 2D transistor materials and 3D packaging solutions. The new information backs CEO Pat Gelsinger's previous statements regarding Intel's upcoming microarchitecture design innovations. According to Intel's Gary Patton, the new advancements will keep Moore's Law alive and well for the foreseeable future.
Tech Moves: Armoire, Esper and Smarsh add leaders; Dutchie hires Toast exec as CEO
— Online clothing rental startup Armoire added three new hires. Sanober Mukadam is the startup’s new chief operating and merchandising officer. She was previously head of product at logistics company Swyft and an Amazon retail and logistics lead. Meg Murray, founder and president of Nasty Woman Wines, is now...
Gcore Debuts Cloud-based Image Optimisation, 'Image Stack'
Gcore, a provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud and edge solutions, announced the debut of Image Stack. Developed to optimise images processed on Gcore’s all-in-one edge solution, Image Stack reduces file sizes by an average of 85% without visible quality loss and delivers compressed images worldwide on a wide range of devices and browsers.
AWS launches Application Composer, a low-code tool for building serverless apps
As AWS CTO Werner Vogels noted during his keynote today, a lot of developers want to get started with building serverless applications but the barrier of entry is still too high for many. In part, that’s because you have to think about serverless applications differently, given that they are generally asynchronous systems (one of the main topics of Vogels’ keynote today). So the team set out to improve this with Application Composer.
Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us
Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Twelve Labs lands $12M for AI that understands the context of videos
To solve this problem, Lee, alongside friends from the tech industry, built a cloud service for video search and understanding. It became Twelve Labs, which went on to raise $17 million in venture capital — $12 million of which came from a seed extension round that closed today. Radical Ventures led the extension with participation from Index Ventures, WndrCo, Spring Ventures, Weights & Biases CEO Lukas Biewald and others, Lee told TechCrunch in an email.
Google AI Introduces An Important Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Capability Called Natural Language Assessment (NLA)
Everything a person learns, for example, a child learning to walk or a person learning to play guitar, requires assessment. Our educators and coaches mostly play this role. These interactions are unique in terms of their characteristics that set them apart from other forms of dialogue. This assessment is also required in the field of Natural Language processing. But, due to its relative freedom and infrequent adherence to rigid rules for computing spelling, syntax, and semantics, natural language input presents significant difficulty for assessment. This field is yet to be researched properly.
AWS re:invent 2022: AWS Moves the AI/ML Chains for Enterprise Customers with CodeWhisperer Upgrade
Analyst Take: AWS is easing adoption of CodeWhisperer for AWS administrators while also enlarging programming language support for CodeWhisperer. In addition to Python, Java, and JavaScript, developers can now use CodeWhisperer to speed up development on their C# and TypeScript projects. AWS CodeWhisperer is available across prevalent integrated development environments such as AWS Cloud9, AWS Lambda, JetBrains, and Visual Studio Code as part of the AWS Toolkit.
Apple expands car key sharing, Bird charts out a strategy and layoffs come for Motional
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Layoffs continue to run through the tech industry, and more specifically the autonomous vehicle sector. The latest company to trim its workforce is Motional, the joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv.
Reliance JioCloudGames: Support Exec Confirms the Arrival of Nvidia GeForce Now to India
Reliance Jio understands the value of gaming in the Indian market and is working towards bolstering it hold over the industry. The company's new cloud gaming service, JioGamesCloud has just reached its beta testing mode and is offering eligible players 50 games to try out. Players will be able to try out the likes of Saints Row IV, Ben 10 and more on multiple platforms including TVs, smartphones, and desktop.
AMD, Viettel Partner on 5G Mobile Network Expansion
AMD and Viettel High Tech (Member of Viettel Group) announced the successful completion of a 5G mobile network field trial deployment conducted by Viettel and powered by AMD Xilinx Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC devices. As the largest telecom operator in Vietnam serving more than 130 million mobile customers, Viettel...
Facial Recognition Use Cases Expand Across MENA Amid Growing Demand
Facial biometrics technology is transitioning from mobile-focused to a more widely relevant authentication solution. The concept of unlocking a smartphone with facial recognition has been around for several years. Apple’s FaceID was launched in 2017, for example, and in the years since a growing number of banking and payment apps have enabled facial biometrics as a method of identity verification.
The Amazon exec in charge of Prime Video, Twitch, and gaming is retiring again
Amazon’s Jeff Blackburn, who leads the company’s media and entertainment businesses, is retiring from Amazon for a second time, according to emails from Blackburn and CEO Andy Jassy on Friday. With Blackburn’s departure, there will be some shifts in Amazon’s org chart. Mike Hopkins, who heads up Prime...
Aspire Systems positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Application Transformation Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Transformation Services vendors. Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of Service excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook proves hardware isn't what's holding back cloud gaming
Gaming Chromebooks and cloud gaming share something: they're both in their infancy. Cloud gaming's had slightly longer to develop, but with giants like Google still failing to "get it right" (RIP Stadia), its clear that it's still undergoing some growing pains. Nonetheless, its huge, singular potential makes many tech manufacturers and service providers more than willing to ride out the storm to stake a claim in cloud gaming's early days.
Minimize the production impact of ML model updates with Amazon SageMaker shadow testing
Amazon SageMaker now permits you to evaluate the efficiency of a brand new model of a mannequin serving stack with the presently deployed model previous to a full manufacturing rollout utilizing a deployment security observe referred to as shadow testing. Shadow testing might help you determine potential configuration errors and efficiency points earlier than they affect end-users. With SageMaker, you don’t must put money into constructing your shadow testing infrastructure, permitting you to give attention to mannequin growth. SageMaker takes care of deploying the brand new model alongside the present model serving manufacturing requests, routing a portion of requests to the shadow model. You may then evaluate the efficiency of the 2 variations utilizing metrics akin to latency and error charge. This offers you larger confidence that manufacturing rollouts to SageMaker inference endpoints gained’t trigger efficiency regressions, and helps you keep away from outages because of unintentional misconfigurations.
