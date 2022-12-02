Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO