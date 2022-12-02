ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KEAN 105

In Texas When You Bag a Deer Have It Tested for the Terrible CWD

My son-in-law, my brother-in-law, and one of my sons just shared pictures with me of the deer they harvested this year. Shortly after viewing the photos my first question to them was, "did you have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)?" Almost as if they had rehearsed it in unison they all three said why yes, that gets done the minute we walk into the processor's place. For the record, I didn't know that.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

Texas Anxiety is Climbing and These 12 Food Items Help to Reduce it

Since the pandemic began in 2019 Americans have been struggling with anxiety. Texans are no different in fact Texas ranks in the top five states in America with the most people with anxiety. According to the latest findings from World Population Review, Texas climbs to number 2 on the list for having the most people struggling with depression and anxiety.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?

Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KEAN 105

5 Amazing Christmas Trees That Are Grown Right Here In Texas

Around our household, we take the long Thanksgiving weekend to crank up the decorating for Christmas. A big part of the process is picking the right Christmas tree, and for some, this selection is serious business. When it comes to fresh, live trees, Texas is probably not the first region...
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

12 Gigantic Things Only Found in the Great State of Texas

I recently wrote an article about the largest published book in the world and how it came from the great state of Texas. Well, I started looking over the interwebs and found some other gigantic things, that you can only find in the Lone Star State. As it's been well-documented,...
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

Texas Bills To Remove Penalty for Fentanyl Testing Could Save Hundreds of Lives

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 1,672 Texans died of fentanyl overdoses last year, which was a massive increase from the year prior, which saw 883 people die from the drug. In the whole United States last year, 108,000 people died of overdoses, with 71,000 of those deaths attributed specifically to fentanyl. Clearly, fentanyl is an epidemic.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy